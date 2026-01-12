Portal Partyin': Texas Tech Football Roster Counter

Texas Tech is coming off arguably the best season in school history, as the Red Raiders finished 12-2 with a Big 12 Championship and the programs first appearance in the College Football Playoff. The NCAA Division 1 transfer portal officially opened for business on January 2nd, and Texas Tech has already added several difference makers on both sides of the ball. Per On3's 2026 College Football Team Transfer Portal Rankings, the Red Raiders sit on top as the most improved overall team in the country. The portal will stay open for new entrants through January 16th, with players on Miami and Indiana having five additional days to enter following the national championship. 21 Red Raiders have so far announced their plans to defect and enter the portal themselves. Today, we take a look at where the roster stands for next season more than halfway through the portal period. All players are listed by the position they are listed on at texastech.com