Portal slugger Caston Thompson commits to Texas Tech baseball

On Friday, June 5, Texas Tech baseball picked up a transfer portal commitment from former Nicholls State first baseman Caston Thompson.

As a junior, Thompson started 50 games for the Colonels, all at first base. He hit .306 on the season with a .427 on base percentage. He totaled 56 hits, including 10 doubles and 14 home runs.

Once the portal opened, Texas Tech head coach Tim Tadlock immediately made Thompson a priority, which resonated with the 6-foot-3, 235-pound infielder.

“So the morning the portal opened, Coach Tadlock called me at 7:15 that morning,” Thompson said. “It was the first call and it was by the head coach. They got me on a plane that night, and I was on my way to Lubbock. There were other schools reaching out. It was a pretty chaotic couple days. Tech is a good fit for me through the staff, facilities, and needs for the team this year.

The thing that stands out the most with Coach Tadlock to me is that he was the one to reach out to me. It wasn’t a recruiter giving me their pitch and all. It was the leader of the team and the one that calls the shots. I met the other coaches when we arrived. Coach J-Bob (Thomas) may be one of the best people I’ve ever met. Coach (Eric) Gutierrez also connected with me on an offensive level and I really feel like I can take that next step at reaching professional baseball with this staff.”

Thompson was able to take a visit to Texas Tech, where he said one of the main things that stood out to him were the Red Raider facilities.

“Some things that stood out to me were the facilities,” Thompson said. “You have no choice but to get better here. I also enjoyed the style of the place, the Mexican renaissance I think coach Tadlock called it.”

While his offensive numbers are gaudy, Thompson says an underrated part of his game is his glove at first base. Thompson also admits he doesn’t necessarily seek out home runs – they just come naturally.

“I think some things that are underrated about my game is my glove on first,” Thompson said. “I take pride in my defensive game. The homers for me kind of just happen. I wouldn’t necessarily say I’m a super power guy. I just kind of stay on the barrel and the homers come.”

Thompson will arrive in Lubbock with one season of eligibility remaining. He is looking to make the most of his time as a Red Raider by helping the team back to the postseason while improving his professional aspirations.

“My goals at Tech are to go back to Omaha, win a national championship, and further my game to reach the next level, which is professional baseball,” Thompson said.

Let's Get To Work Red Raiders!!

Blessed to continue my baseball career @TTU_Baseball



Thanks to all the coaches that reached out this week and to my advisor James Covington (@joc_sports) for helping me through this process.#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/1MrPSQXT9j — Caston Thompson (@CastonThompson) June 6, 2026

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