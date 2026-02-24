Predicting a winner for Texas Tech football’s dunk contest

Any spectators heading out to the United Supermarkets Arena for Texas Tech’s Big 12 homer versus Cincinnati can expect multiple treats. The Red Raiders’ football team will be signing autographs on the north concourse of the arena from 5:00-5:45 PM. The headlining event for the football team is, of course, the now-annual dunk contest.

Participating in tonight’s dunk contest are running back J’Koby Williams, defensive backs Marcus Ramon-Edwards and Oliver Miles, wide receiver Micah Hudson and tight end Terrance Carter. Here is who we think will walk away victorious.

Make no mistake about it, even at 5-foot-10, J’Koby Williams has a chance to make this contest interesting. He paired his blazing speed with a dynamic jumping ability in his high school days at Beckville.

Marcus Ramon-Edwards starred on the hardwood at Lubbock’s Trinity Christian school. Hoops head coach Grant McCasland said Ramon-Edwards was his pick as the favorite in last year’s edition of the dunk contest.

Oliver Miles was a four-sport athlete at El Campo and a state champion in the triple jump his junior year of high school. His jump of 50 feet, 10 inches would have placed him fifth in the 2023 Big 12 Outdoor Championships.

Micah Hudson and Terrance Carter are thought to potentially be the favorites in Tuesday’s event. Carter showcased his athletic ability for the Red Raiders all season, highlighted by a sensational hurdle in the win over Oregon State.

Hudson’s athletic ability is undeniable, dating back to his high school days. He featured for Lake Belton on the basketball court, in track & field and even on the soccer pitch.

Athleticism is a prime point of emphasis for the Texas Tech staff in their player evaluations. The group competing tonight can certainly jump out of the gym.

It may be a popular pick, but I like All-Big 12 tight end Terrance Carter to win this one.

