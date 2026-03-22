Pressure vs. Pace: Texas Tech, LSU Clash in Baton Rouge Round of 32

No. 7 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 LSU — NCAA Tournament Second Round Preview

Sunday | 2:00 PM CT | ABC | Maravich Center (Baton Rouge, LA)

Texas Tech and LSU meet Sunday in Baton Rouge with a clear contrast in styles.

LSU enters with one of the most productive offenses in the country, leading the nation in scoring at over 95 points per game and playing with pace, spacing and freedom.

“The cool thing about basketball is you just need to score one more point than the other team,” Bailey Maupin said. “That’s really what it comes down to, just finding a way to get that one more point.”

Bailey Maupin speaks to media prior to LSU matchup | Erica Martinez, RedRaiderSports

For Texas Tech, that starts on the defensive end. The Lady Raiders press full court, force nearly 20 turnovers per game and rely on activity and depth to control games. Their ability to create disruption — without giving up easy transition opportunities — will be key.

How effective the Tech pressure is will be key as LSU is comfortable playing through pressure and almost seems to welcome the opportunity to run into space. The Tigers emphasized that their offense is intentionally simple, allowing players to read and react within the flow.

“Our offense is very basic, but like you said, it gives us a lot of freedom to do different things,” guard Jada Richard said. “I don’t think it’s really the offense that you have to stop, it’s the freedom that we play with that you have to stop.”

That freedom is most effective in transition. LSU looks to push tempo off turnovers and defensive stops, which makes ball security a major factor in this matchup. They also like to play at a much higher tempo than Tech typically does, who wins the pace battle likely wins the game.

“I think one of our ways to win is to value the basketball, just taking care of it and not letting them speed us up or slow us down,” ZaKiyah Johnson said. “We’re a great transition team, so just getting it out and running, I think we’ll be fine.”

Texas Tech sees the same area as critical.

“We can’t defend turnovers. When we turn the basketball over, that leads to easy buckets,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “We’re going to have to do a much better job taking care of it and be super gritty and tough.”

In the halfcourt, Texas Tech’s balance stands out. The Lady Raiders do not rely on a single scorer, instead using a deep rotation where multiple players can contribute on both ends.

“There’s no just one superstar, they all are pretty comparable to each other,” Kim Mulkey said. “They have a lot of players that have played a lot of college basketball, and they play really well together.”

LSU counters with high-end scoring and the ability to generate runs quickly, especially when the game opens up.

For Texas Tech it’s about doing what has gotten them here and playing to their identity.

“Anytime this season that we have tried to change something that we do, it has not bode well for us,” Gerlich said. “We’ve got to play Lady Raider basketball and be who we are.”

The game will likely come down to tempo and possession control — whether Texas Tech can turn LSU’s pace into disruption, or whether LSU can turn that same pace into “The Show” they defined their program as.

First tip scheduled for 2 PM CT, broadcast on ABC.

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