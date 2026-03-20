Pressure vs. Precision: Texas Tech, Villanova Set for NCAA First Round Battle

Texas Tech is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 13 years, and for Bailey Maupin, it’s a stage she’s been working toward throughout her entire career.

“This moment is something that I’ve dreamed of since I was a little kid,” Maupin said. “It’s something that for the past four years of my college career, this is what I’ve been working towards. This is exactly the way that I would want my career to end.”

Bailey Maupin practicing ahead of NCAA first round game vs. Villanova. March 19, 2026 | RedRaiderSports

Now, after four years and a program rebuild, she’ll step into her first NCAA Tournament, leading Texas Tech back to March, a place they used to be a staple as one of one 14 programs in the country to have a National Title to it’s name.

Having been a part of that Championship team, Lady Raiders head coach Krista Gerlich has lived this stage as a player and assistant, but arrives for the first time as a head coach.

“It’s been a long, hard road to get this program back to where it belongs,” Gerlich said. “We’re glad to be here and obviously really excited about this next part of the season. This team has been super special, and they’ve bought into everything from day one.”

For senior Snudda Collins, she’s been on the NCAA Tournament stage before with Ole Miss three times, but spent last season out of basketball thinking she was done. So now being back on this stage with Texas Tech, getting to play once more, this one this one hits a little different for her.

“This year I really enjoyed playing with these girls,” Collins said. “I have a really close connection with them, and I wouldn’t have wanted to end my career any better with a group like this.”

Snudda Collins practicing ahead of NCAA first round game vs. Villanova. March 19, 2026 | RedRaiderSports

The Lady Raiders are looking to add another “first time since” to their tally this year as a round one win would be the program’s first NCAA tournament win since 2005. They matchup with a Villanova team that enters feeling underseeded, having lost just twice since late January — both to No. 1 overall seed UConn — and playing some of its best basketball of the season.

As they have all year, Texas Tech will lean on its defense against one of the more efficient offenses in the country.

“Villanova is an excellent basketball team,” Maupin said. “They move the ball well, they share the ball well, and they have a bunch of really good players. So for us, it’s about keeping everybody in front and being disciplined on defense.”

That challenge is reflected in the numbers. The Wildcats average 71.8 points per game, shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.6% from three, while ranking among the national leaders in assists — a product of their spacing and read-and-react offense.

“Keeping everybody in front, limiting their points in transition and their three-point attempts,” Maupin continued. “And on the other end, scoring around the rim and getting to the free-throw line — that’s going to be big for us.”

From Villanova’s side, the respect — and the familiarity — is mutual.

“They’re extremely mobile… really aggressive defensively,” Villanova head coach Denise Dillon said. “They’re flying around, being very disruptive. On the offensive end, they have really strong players at every position, and they’re deep.”

Dillon noted the stylistic overlap between the two programs, pointing to a matchup that could come down to execution.

“It’s a matchup we’re familiar with because we try to implement the same things,” she said. “It comes down to who can disrupt the other team more.”

Gerlich pointed to that same tension, knowing Villanova’s efficiency will test Tech’s identity.

“They’re really well coached and really efficient offensively,” Gerlich said. “They play a style where they can read and react, so our kids are going to have to communicate and apply our defensive principles at a really high level. We’re going to have to defend — there’s no question about that.”

Defending has been this team’s backbone all year so it’s no surprise that was a what both Gerlich and her players pointed in today’s press conference.

The Lady Raiders are allowing just 58.1 points per game, holding opponents to 27.1% from three, while forcing 19.5 turnovers per game and averaging 5.8 blocks — all marks that rank among the nation’s best.

“Defense has gotten us here,” Gerlich said. “Even when our offense isn’t clicking, we’ve been able to defend people at a high level. That always gives you a chance to stay in a game and find a way to win.”

“I think what we’ve done well is we’ve stuck together, and our defense has carried us,” Collins added. “As the season has gone on, that’s been our foundation, and that’s what needs to continue if we want to keep playing.”

It sets up a contrast in styles — Tech’s pressure and disruption against Villanova’s spacing and execution — with control of tempo and shot quality likely deciding who advances.

For Maupin, though, the focus remains simple.

“I’m not tired. I’m not done playing basketball yet,” she said. “Hopefully I get to play six more games and be in the national championship.”

Round one of the NCAA Tournament starts for Tech at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Broadcast will be aired on ESPNU.

Photo Gallery: Texas Tech NCAA Tournament Practice, Baton Rouge, LA

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