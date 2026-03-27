“Production Isn’t Close”: Texas Tech coach McGuire Pounds Table for David Bailey at No. 2

All 32 NFL teams rolled into Lubbock Thursday to take in the sights of Texas Tech’s Pro Day. Of the many participants, EDGE David Bailey continued to be amongst the most popular. ESPN has fallen in love with Bailey. Field Yates and Mel Kiper both have him mocked to be the No. 2 overall pick to the New York Jets. Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire strongly backs that selection.

“Just for me, and, of course, you could say I’m biased but I also look at production,” McGuire told the media Thursday. “I’ve seen all the guys that maybe could go No. 2 over him. Their production is nowhere close to David Bailey’s. Then it’s hard to say they have more potential than David Bailey. This is the first year he truly played defensive end and wasn’t dropping back into coverage.”

Bailey’s production is undeniable, McGuire’s “bias” aside. His 14.5 sacks led the nation and he finished in the top 10 in the country in tackles for loss. While the freakish traits of someone like Ohio State’s Arvell Reese may jump off the page, it’s hard to argue against what Bailey did in 2025.

“Whatever team it is, if I’m taking a defensive player and I do not take David Bailey in that pick, then after this is all over and David Bailey is gonna be who he is, I’d really rethink my process in the draft if I’m gonna take another defensive player,” McGuire added.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid sees the Arizona Cardinals snatching up Bailey the pick after. CBS Sports’ Mike Renner has two edge rushers going before Bailey – Reese and Miami’s Reuben Bain. Renner projects Bailey sliding to the Kansas City Chiefs No. 9. Texas Tech fans would certainly be pleased to see Bailey team up with Patrick Mahomes. Still, McGuire firmly insisted that Bailey should not fall past the Jets.

“There’s some really good ones out there, I don’t wanna take anything (away). I love the kid at Miami,” McGuire said, referencing Bain. “He is a great football player. He’s got some position flex. He can play inside and outside. On the edge or maybe move him in some. But man, I’m taking David Bailey. He’s put it on tape and he’s done it at a higher level than anyone else in this draft.”

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