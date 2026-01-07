Productive pass rusher Adam Trick commits to Texas Tech

The Texas Tech coaches owned the 2025 transfer portal period, and they’re running it right back this cycle.

Already with one of the top classes nationally, Texas Tech has landed another “big fish” in Miami (OH) EDGE Adam Trick. Trick chose Texas Tech over reported interest from Florida, Tennessee and Wisconsin among others.

The 6-foot-4, 249 pound Trick is rated by On3 as a 90 grade, the No. 7 EDGE in the transfer portal and the No. 47 player overall in the portal.

A 13 game started for the RedHawks in 2025, Trick played a total of 671 snaps on the year. To say he was excellent would be an understatement. Trick recorded 67 pressures this season, a number good enough for fourth among all FBS players behind only David Bailey (Texas Tech), Rueben Bain Jr (Miami) and Keyshawn James-Newby (New Mexico).

He finished the season with 59 tackles, 12.5 TFL’s, 8.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and an interception.

Additionally, Trick graded out at a 91.2 for the season per Pro Football Focus, a mark good enough for eighth among FBS EDGE players.

Following the 2025 season, Trick earned first-team All-MAC accolades. He was also named the Miami (OH) Team MVP at the RedHawks end-of-season banquet.

Trick redshirted as a freshman in 2022 and has seen his playing time increase over time, having played 73 snaps in 2023 and 497 in 2024 before his breakout 2025 campaign.

Trick is the latest addition for the Red Raiders in the front seven defensively, joining Oregon State defensive lineman Jojo Johnson, Wake Forest defensive lineman Mateen Ibirogba, San Diego State edge Trey White, Washington nose tackle Bryce Butler, Akron defensive lineman Julien Laventure and Kansas State linebacker Austin Romaine.

Trick will arrive in Lubbock with one season of eligibility remaining.

