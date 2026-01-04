Promising Texas Tech EDGE Cheta Ofili to transfer

Texas Tech redshirt freshman EDGE Cheta Ofili will enter the NCAA transfer portal, RedRaiderSports can confirm.

Ofili signed with Texas Tech as a four-star prospect out of Sachse (TX) high school as part of the 2024 class. Ofili was a consensus top 250 recruit in his class per all four major recruiting services. He chose Texas Tech over offers from Arizona State, California, Ole Miss, Purdue, SMU and Vanderbilt among others.

This season Ofili played 69 defensive snaps in a reserve role. His season-high for snaps in a game came in week 2 vs Kent State, with 16. He finished the season with two tackles, one tackle-for-loss, one quarterback hit, three pressures and three hurries. He graded out as a 62.6 in his limited opportunities per Pro Football Focus.

Ofili becomes the fifth defensive lineman/outside linebacker to announce his intention to transfer from Texas Tech, joining Dylan Spencer, Tanner Allen, Eddy Smith and Braylon Rigsby.

The Red Raiders have picked up a commitment from Allen University EDGE Amarie Fleming in the portal, and are in search of more additions.

Ofili will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school of choice.

About Texas Tech

The Texas Tech football team beat BYU 34-7 in the 2025 Big 12 Championship Game, earning the program’s first outright conference title since 1955. This title capped off one of the most dominant seasons in Big 12 history, with the team posting an 8-1 conference record and outscoring opponents by an average score of 34-10.

Joey McGuire‘s program has the top-ranked class in the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Rankings, checking in at No. 20 nationally with 21 total signees. Texas Tech’s two five-star signees, edge rusher LaDamion Guyton and offensive tackle Felix Ojo, are the most in the Big 12 and tied for the fifth-most in the country. Houston is the only other program in the conference to sign a five-star prospect (quarterback Keisean Henderson).

The Red Raiders will open the 2026 football season at home against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5. The Wildcats are led by Keith Patterson, who served as Texas Tech’s defensive coordinator under Matt Wells from 2019-21.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.