Rams name Kliff Kingsbury as assistant head coach

The NFL’s Los Angeles Rams named former Texas Tech quarterback and head coach Kliff Kingsbury as their assistant head coach Monday. Kingsbury joins Sean McVay’s staff after two seasons as the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator.

Following two seasons in Washington, Kingsbury’s name became associated with several job openings around the NFL. He reportedly interviewed for the Ravens’ head coach and offensive coordinator openings. He also interviewed for the Titans’ and Giants’ offensive coordinator jobs, per the Rams.

Kingsbury served as Texas Tech’s head coach from 2013-18. From there, he became the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-22. The Cardinals fired Kingsbury after a 4-13 record in 2022.

He spent one season as a senior offensive analyst at USC under Lincoln Riley in 2023 before moving back into the professional ranks with the Commanders. Kingsbury was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 2023. Texas Tech inducted Kingsbury and his former head coach, the late Mike Leach, in the same class.

He is the second former Red Raider to earn a new job title in the NFL this coaching cycle. Davis Webb, a quarterback from 2013-15, earned a promotion as the Denver Broncos’ offensive coordinator. Webb had previously served as the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach under Sean Payton. Kingsbury coached Webb, who threw for 5,557 yards in his time at Texas Tech.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.