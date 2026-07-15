Ranking Texas Tech's 10 most impactful transfers of all-time

To say the NCAA Transfer Portal has been kind to Texas Tech Football would be an understatement. Some of the best players in program history arrived in Lubbock as transfers, and the program's recent success on the national stage has helped elevate the profile of many of these players. Texas Tech signed another elite transfer portal class this past winter, even accounting for the loss of highly-touted quarterback Brendan Sorsby. Joey McGuire's program has used and will continue to use the portal as a way to elevate certain positions on the roster and improve competitive depth. Today, we break down the 10 most impactful transfers in Texas Tech history.