Rapid Reaction: Texas Tech Gets No Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament

After a dominant regular season that saw Texas Tech finish with the highest winning percentage in the country at 52-6 and a conference regular season championship, Tech earned a three seed in their quadrant and the No. 11 overall seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament during Sunday’s selection show. They will host a NCAA Regional for the second straight year, welcoming Ole Miss, Marist and Boston University to Lubbock this weekend.

“Super exciting night for our program,” said Glasco. “We get to be at home for the regional, we are excited to get to work tomorrow morning.”



Texas Tech will open Regional play at 3:30 CT on Friday against Marist.

Initial Reaction To Texas Tech Draw

While Texas Tech excelled in a number of metrics, they finished the regular season on a sour note with the shutout from Arizona State in the Big 12 title game and fell to 14th in the RPI. KPI still has them at 7 and DSR 9, but a lack of Top 10 RPI wins (1) is likely what kept them from claiming a top eight seed in the eyes of the committee. It’s not an unfamiliar place to be for the Red Raiders however, as they made the World Series last season as the No. 12 overall seed, going on the road in the supers to beat Florida State.



“I think the loss helps us more,” said NiJaree Canady about falling in the Big 12 title game. “Its hard to get better when you are winning all the time.”

“The loss is making us want to work harder than we already do,” followed her counterpart in the circle Kaitlyn Terry.



Does Tech feel the committee underseded them compared to the polls all season having them in top 5? Glasco thinks it was fair based on what the committee has done and what works for 64 teams.

“I think they did a great job, they always do,” he said. “They have to seed in a manner that will fit the whole tournament equally, they have to stick to the formula. It’s up to us to go on the road and play the best ball we can. No body can beat us on a day we play our best softball. This team is enormously talented its just a matter of being focused and all on the same page. When we are who we want to be we are a scary team and there is no team that wants to play us.”



Quick Notes On Teams Headed to Lubbock Regional

Ole Miss Rebels

A Women’s College World Series first game rematch as Tech beat the Rebels 1-0 in each of their first ever WCWS games last season. The 34-24 Rebels enter the postseason on a hot streak making a mini run in the SEC Tournament that included beating #23 South Carolina and #5 Tennessee before falling to #6 Texas 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

RPI – 22, DSR – 21, KPI – 24



Stat Leaders:

George Madi – .385, 9 2B, 1 3B, 21 HR, 58 RBI

Llamas Persy – .374, 7 2B, 1 3B, 9 HR, 39 RBI

Reasner Cassie – .346, 9 2B, 0 3B, 11 HR, 41 RBI



Emilee Boyer – 3.68 ERA, 163.2 IP, 145 K, 88 BB, 2.35 OPP BA

Kyra Aycock – 3.97 ERA, 114.2 IP, 56 K, 74 BB, .241 OPP BA

Lilly Whitten – 3.04 ERA, 73.2 IP, 46 K, 46 BB, .227 OPP BA

Boston University

The Boston Terriers bring the active career wins leader to town in Kasey Richard who holds 106 career wins across five seasons with a 2.06 ERA across 836.2 innings. The Terriers hold a 46-13 record earning their way into the tournament with a 12-1 win over Colgate in the Patriot League final.

RPI – 56, DSR – 47, KPI – 64



Stat Leaders:

Kylie Doherty – .396, 12 2B, 2 3B, 26 HR, 88 RBI

Brooke Deppiesse – .375, 11 2B, 6 3B, 6 HR, 46 RBI

Camryn Lyons – .359, 5 2B, 4 3B, 0 HR, 27 RBI



Kasey Ricard – 2.81 ERA, 234.1 IP, 230 K, 61 BB, .217 OPP BA

Haley Ganino – 3.55 ERA, 71 IP, 28 K, 27 BB, .258 OPP BA

Marist

Maris comes to Lubbock with a 37-19 overall record earning a big with a 4-0 win over Iona in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship. The Red Foxes mashed 61 home runs on the year with five players with five or more home runs on the season.

RPI – 144, DSR – 105, KPI – 168



Stat Leaders:

Peyton Pusey – .404, 9 2B, 6 3B, 8 HR, 31 RBI

Haley Ahr – .370, 16 2B, 0 3B, 4 HR, 45 RBI

Annabelle Geiser – .353, 4 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 11 RBI



Ava Metzger – 2.51 ERA, 103.1 IP, 74 K, 36 BB, .239 OPP BA

Stella Blanchard – 3.52 ERA, 111.1 IP, 43 BB, .271 OPP BA

When, Where & How To Watch

Lubbock regional will begin on Friday with Ole Miss and Marist opening at 1 PM CT and Texas Tech playing Marist following at approximately 3:30 PM CT. Games will be streamed on ESPN Networks, visit team or Texas Tech pages for ticket information.

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