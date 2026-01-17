Rebounding, Late Possessions Cost Texas Tech in 65–59 Loss to Kansas State

The beauty of this Texas Tech team’s 1–0 mindset is that it has been built all season to take a loss, learn from it and move on quickly without letting it linger. They will get to show they can do that for the first time this season after Kansas State handed the Lady Raiders a 65–59 loss Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena, snapping Tech’s 19–0 start.

Despite holding a six-point lead early in the fourth quarter, Texas Tech couldn’t finish possessions late, allowing Kansas State to generate extra chances that ultimately decided the game.

“They’re going to beat themselves up about this a little bit, because I know they think — and I’m not taking anything away from Kansas State — they went after us,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “There’s no doubt they went after us. And our kids have to know how to respond to that. They have to know that they’re going to get everyone’s best shot, and so they’ve got to step up, rise up, and find a way to compete every possession.”

Texas Tech put itself in position to win with a strong response out of halftime. After managing just eight points in the second quarter, the Lady Raiders flipped the momentum in the third. Bailey Maupin lead the way, willing her team to stay in it with back-to-back threes. Then after another spurt by Kansas State to push it to a five point lead, Jada Malone responded for Tech closing the quarter on a personal 7–0 run that gave Tech the lead heading into the fourth.

“I thought that she [Bailey] had the right mentality,” Gerlich said. “I definitely think in the second half she tried to take over and tried to be that senior leader for us. That’s what you want to see a four-year player do — step up in big moments. I thought she did a great job of that and tried to rally her teammates around her.”

But the margins never fully settled. Kansas State controlled the glass from start to finish, out-rebounding Texas Tech 45–20 and collecting 17 offensive boards. Even when the Lady Raiders defended well late, the Wildcats extended possessions with second and third chances. Back-to-back offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter directly led to the go-ahead points, creating a lead Kansas State would not relinquish.

“Rebounding is effort and mentality, you know?,” said Gerlich. “And that hurts my heart to say that, because I think our kids play hard and I think they have the right mentality — but apparently we didn’t today. That number definitely jumps out at me, too. I knew it was happening in the moment, but I don’t think I knew to that extent.

“We must rebound better — particularly against a team that’s not really focused on that as much. So yeah, we’ve definitely got to get better at that.”

The Wildcats also made the most of late-clock situations, shooting 47.1 percent from three against a Texas Tech defense that entered the day ranked among the nation’s best at limiting perimeter efficiency.

“They’re elite at taking away your first option,” Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie said. “We knew we’d have to finish plays late in the shot clock, and I thought our kids did a good job of staying patient. We made more plays the last eight seconds of the shot clock than we have most of the year.”

Gerlich echoed that assessment, noting that many of the breakdowns came after initial defensive success.

“We guarded the first action well,” she said. “But when we had to help and recover, that’s where we got hurt.”

Down three in the final minutes, Texas Tech appeared to force an out-of-bounds turnover before the call was overturned on review, but the Lady Raiders couldn’t flip the moment the way they have so often this season. And Kansas State hit their free throws down the stretch to put their second win over a Top 25 team to bed.

Gerlich also reflected on the environment inside United Supermarkets Arena. A crowd that spilled into the upperdeck and finished with the largest non-education day crowd of the season at 9,261.

“I almost said, ‘It just wasn’t our night,’” she said. “But how could it not be our night with this crowd? They were unbelievable.”

Texas Tech now sits at 19–1 overall and 6–1 in Big 12 play, with little time to dwell. The Lady Raiders turn their attention to road games at BYU and Utah next week, carrying with them a clear reminder of what happens when possessions aren’t finished at the level they’ve set all season. On to the next.

Bailey Maupin Moves to 6th All-Time on Career Scoring List

While the win did not go their way senior guard Bailey Maupin finished with 19 points and moved into sole possession of 6th all-time at Texas Tech in career scoring. She passed legend and former assistant coach Plenette Pierson and Maupin, with 1,617 points, now sits just 28 points from tying hall of famer Sheryl Swoopes for 5th all-time.



“She’s obviously instrumental to this program, and she’s the heartbeat of this program because she understands where it was at and where it’s at now,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “I’m really proud of her mentality and her ability to try to step up.”

