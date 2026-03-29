Records Fall as No. 2 Texas Tech Sweeps Iowa State

Every game of the Iowa State series brought history with it.

By the end of it, No. 2 Texas Tech had a three-game, three run-rule sweep and new names in the record book.

Friday night, NiJaree Canady became the first Red Raider to receive an AUSL Golden Ticket and the first player across college softball in 2026 to earn the honor. Read more about that here.

Then Saturday, Kaitlyn Terry pushed her hitting streak to a program-record 22 games. She wasn’t done of course because Kaitlyn Terry never stops doing Kaitlyn Terry things. Sunday, she extended it again with a home run, making it 23 straight.

“KT, it’s really fun to see her set the school record… amazing hitting streak,” Glasco said. “She’s just a great competitor. We can learn from that.”

She isn’t alone in setting records. On Sunday, a team record fell.

Jackie Lis’ fifth-inning home run, Texas Tech’s 75th of the season, broke the program record. Mihyia Davis had tied it just moments earlier. The previous mark of 74, set by the 2023 team, is already gone with 17 regular season games still left to play.

“I figured… 100, maybe even 115, 120 might be possible if we have a good year at the plate,” he said. “We lost Alana, and I think she would have helped us some… but I’m pleased with where we’re at.”

Alana Johnson as noted has been out inured since February and at this point could be headed for a medical red-shirt, something Glasco said was too soon to make a call on right now. A major loss for this season but others have stepped up in her absence, including senior Mihyia Davis who finished Sunday with two home runs. She’s now hitting .468 with 10 doubles, three triples and seven home runs, and ranks second nationally with 27 stolen bases.

“I’d be shocked if she’s not on that list,” Glasco said when asked if he felt his centerfielder deserved a Golden Ticket of her own. “Anybody who knows softball knows how special she is.”

Glasco has coached Davis since she was a freshman, but this season she’s surrounded by player that are in year one or two under Glasco’s tutelage. With experience coaching at the professional level however, Glasco understands how to manage that kind of talent and has made adjustments to his style to fit this groups personality.

“They have a lot of talent… they can play with speed, they can play with power, and they just compete,” Glasco said. “I’m having to coach them a little different and change the style of how I like to coach. They’re a laid-back group… you kind of just wind them up and turn them loose.”

Asked to elaborate on those adjustments he added it was small things like pregame routines.

“I like early hitting… 45 minutes. They like 20–25 minutes,” Glasco said. “So I’m letting them do that now… I’ve got to blend to where they’re comfortable.”

Texas Tech entered Sunday as the only team in the country ranked in the top five in both team ERA and batting average, a balance that showed throughout the weekend. A 12-run second inning on Sunday broke the game open early as part of a 17-6 run-rule finish that capped the sweep.

“They’ve really done a good job of learning how to score and then not just quit… and keep scoring until it’s over,” Glasco said.

Texas Tech now has 22 run-rule wins this season, extending… you guessed it…another new team record for this squad.

Next up, Tech heads to Abilene for a midweek matchup with ACU on Tuesday before returning to Lubbock for a three-game series with BYU.

“It doesn’t matter if we’re tired… we’ve got to be ready to go on the road,” Glasco said. “I like games that make us tougher mentally. I like doing things where maybe you say they shouldn’t, but it’s good for us down the road to know we can take on anything that comes at us.”

Photo Gallery: Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Softball

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