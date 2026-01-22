Red Raider coaches on the road during Contact Period

With the NCAA dead period officially ending on January 14th, Texas Tech’s coaching staff wasted no time getting back on the road. The shift into a contact period has reopened the doors for in-person evaluations, school visits, and face-to-face conversations with some of the nation’s top high school talent - and the Red Raiders are attacking the window with purpose by seeing some of their top existing targets and making new offers to rising prospects. Here are a few of the recruits the staff has checked in on this week.