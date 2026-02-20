Red Raiders battling blue bloods for TE prospect Connor Arant

At 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, 2028 Bixby (OK) tight end Connor Arant already looks the part of a Power Four difference-maker. It’s no surprise, then, that blue blood programs like Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma have entered the mix early in his recruitment. "Yeah, I mean, it's a blessing for sure," Arant says about his overall recruitment. "I'm really blessed to be in the position I am right now, but it's going great. I mean, at the end of the day, football is what I love to do, so I'm just excited for the opportunity to do that at the next level."