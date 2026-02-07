Red Raiders Earn National Stage on College GameDay

ESPN’s College GameDay will shine a national spotlight on Texas Tech men’s basketball when the Red Raiders face No. 1 Arizona on Friday, Feb. 14, in Tucson.

The two-hour College GameDay broadcast will originate from McKale Center beginning at 9:00 a.m. CST on ESPN. Texas Tech enters the marquee matchup ranked No. 13, setting the stage for a nationally anticipated showdown.

Tipoff between the Red Raiders and Wildcats is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CST and will also air on ESPN. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden will handle the broadcast call.

Hosted by Rece Davis, College GameDay features analysts Jay Bilas, Jay Williams, Andraya Carter and Seth Greenberg, offering in-depth discussion on college basketball’s biggest storylines, spotlighting student-athletes and coaches from across the country, and previewing the day’s top games – including Texas Tech’s clash with the nation’s top-ranked team.

The Red Raiders are 5–13 all-time against Arizona and 1–2 since the Wildcats joined the Big 12 ahead of the 2024–25 season. Texas Tech earned a 70–54 win in Lubbock last year before Arizona responded with victories in Tucson (82–73) and at the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City (86–80).

Texas Tech’s next chance for a win will be on Sunday, Feb. 8 with a game against West Virginia in Morgantown. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. CST on Fox.

A Valentine's Day treat 😍



College GameDay will be at Arizona next Saturday for a massive Big 12 matchup 🍿 pic.twitter.com/YuL7rYvnJz — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 7, 2026

