Red Raiders land top portal DT Mateen Ibirogba

After signing three of the top defensive tackles in the transfer portal last off-season in Lee Hunter, Skyler Gill-Howard and A.J. Holmes Jr, the Texas Tech coaches were motivated to reload at the position.

Their efforts got off to a strong start by landing the top rated defensive tackle in the portal, Wake Forest transfer Mateen Ibirogba. Ibirogba is also the No. 10 overall player in the transfer portal per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Ibirogba, listed at 6-foot-3, 296 pounds, started his career at Georgetown where he played the 2022 and 2023 seasons. After two years for the Hoyas he transferred to Wake Forest where he spent the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.

This past season for the Demon Deacons Ibirogba appeared in all 12 regular season games, playing a total of 395 defensive snaps and finishing with a season grade of 77.3 per Pro Football Focus. Ibirogba especially shined as a pass rusher, totaling 26 pressures on the season. The 26 pressures ranked eighth among all ACC defensive tackles.

Ibirogba also contributed with 56 snaps on special teams, all on punt return and field goal block.

Upon his arrival in Lubbock, Ibirogba will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Ibirogba joins a Texas Tech defensive line room that includes A.J. Holmes Jr, Jayden Cofield, Amier Washington, Kasen Long, Keyshawn Williams, Dylan Singleton and true freshman signees Krush Johnson and Ayden Johnson.

The Red Raiders have also landed portal commitments from Washington’s Bryce Butler and Akron’s Julien Laventure.

I have a top-50 grade on Wake Forest DL Mateen Ibirogba. Gamebreaking 1st step pic.twitter.com/l476jVPpvV — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) October 13, 2025

