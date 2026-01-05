Red Raiders receive commitment from P4 defensive lineman

Texas Tech is heading back to the trenches.

Washington transfer DL Bryce Butler has committed to be a Red Raider.

The 6’5 315 LB DL totaled 19 tackles, 2 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery in 2025 for the Huskies.

According to Washington, Bryce Butler played two seasons (2022-23) at Garden City CC in Kansas. Appeared in over 11 games in 2023, notching 28 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss. As a freshman in 2022, he was credited with 31 tackles and 13.5 TFLs. Butler earned second-team All-KJCCC as a sophomore, and was also a second-team All-KJCCC honoree in 2022.

Played in three games during the 2024 season, allowing him to count it as a redshirt year. He had four tackles, including one for a loss.

Butler will have one year remaining of eligibility.

Butler came out of St. Thomas More HS in Garden City in the 2022 class.

Texas Tech is looking to reload the defensive front, and Butler will look to help the Red Raiders fill some big gaps in the trenches for 2026.

