Reggie Virgil reflects on this season's success & what's next

Texas Tech’s portal class this season has been one of the biggest successes in college football, particularly on the defensive line. However, while their impact has significantly contributed to this team’s success, many offensive transfers have been somewhat overlooked. One of those includes wide receiver Reggie Virgil, who came in from Miami (OH).

Virgil joined Caleb Douglas and Coy Eakin and has become one of the team’s most explosive playmakers due to his speed and ability to make the defense miss. Virgil spoke to the media on Sunday to discuss how he thinks his season at Tech has gone, unfinished business, and what’s next.

How it all came together

The players and coaches already believed during the offseason that the position they are in right now is exactly where they thought they would be at this point of the season. That didn’t just happen by accident or overnight; it was a collective effort by everyone to buy in and contribute to their overall goal.

“It’s actually really cool. But we just all believe in each other, and like, what Coach McGuire is preaching. So you’re kind of like, the work you put in, so you’re kind of not, like, shocked, just really, like blessed and just ready to take advantage of the opportunity that we have,” Virgil said. “It’s really cool to see, like, how hard we worked, and then how we built the team up, and just like, built our chemistry and all that. So it’s really cool to see, like, it come all together, because we knew we were able to, but we just had to make sure we put in the work.”

Virgil could potentially have 1 more year

With the NCAA still discussing the 5-for-5 rule to eliminate redshirts for student athletes, Virgil could get one more season of eligibility, a decision head coach Joey McGuire has said he is confident about. If that does pass, Virgil doesn’t even have to think of where to spend his final season.

“It would be cool. I would love to come back to Tech. It’s a no brainer,” Virgil said. “I’ve just been being where my feet are so making sure I focus on like, right now and then if that comes or it doesn’t, I’m still blessed I got to even, like, be at Tech, so it doesn’t really, like bother me, but hopefully I get to NFL, and I still take what I’ve learned and just do the best I can.”

They’re not finished yet

The whole team has talked about how they still have way more to play for and prove on the field. They know that a loss means the season is over. The Orange Bowl matchup against the Oregon Ducks will not be easy, but Virgil and the rest of the Red Raiders are prepared to battle.

“I think they have a really good defense. I think they’re physical. They have outstanding DB’s and stuff, like on the edge, they have a freshman, he’s really good. He’s been playing really good for a freshman,” Virgil said. “He should be a good challenge. We haven’t seen too many bigger corners that can move as fluid as he can. Just being able to go against other good guys just to see where you’re at is really fun.”

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.