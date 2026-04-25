Reggie Virgil Selected 143rd Overall to Arizona Cardinals

Texas Tech wide receiver Reggie Virgil is headed to the NFL, as he was selected No. 143 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2026 NFL Draft. Virgil joins a group now of 6 Red Raiders to hear their name called this weekend, continuing a strong showing for the program on the national stage.

Virgil made a major impact during his time in Lubbock, emerging as one of the team’s most reliable and explosive pass-catchers. Known for his speed, route-running ability, and knack for his big-play ability, Virgil consistently provided a spark for the Red Raiders’ offense.

How Virgil Can Fit in Arizona

In 2025, Virgil totaled 50+ receptions for over 600 yards and six touchdowns, emerging as one of Texas Tech’s most consistent receiving options throughout the season.

Virgil’s game is built on reliability and efficiency. Throughout his career at Miami-Ohio and Texas Tech, he would be very efficient with his opportunities, posting a 15.9 yards per catch average throughout his entire college career. His ability to create separation and win downfield gives him value as both a chain-mover and a vertical threat.

For Arizona, Virgil’s 6-foot-3 frame fits right in with a receiver room that already features size on the outside with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson. That length gives the Cardinals another big-bodied target who can win in contested situations and provide a strong presence on the perimeter.

Paired with those two, Virgil has the opportunity to carve out a role as a complementary outside receiver, using his size and catch radius to create mismatches against smaller defensive backs. If his college production translates, he could become another reliable option in Arizona’s passing attack.

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