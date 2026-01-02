Report: Texas Tech CB Maurion Horn enters transfer portal

Texas Tech cornerback Maurion Horn has entered the transfer portal, per a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. He will have one year of eligibility at his next stop.

After being featured in a starting role in 2024, Horn’s playing time dipped dramatically this season. With the additions of Brice Pollock, Amier Boyd and Dontae Balfour into the cornerback room, Horn’s snaps dropped from over 800 to just 120 in 2025.

He had not seen the field since week 12. Horn started in all 13 games for the Red Raiders in 2024, being one of only four defensive players to accomplish that feat.

As a junior this season, Horn finished with four total tackles and three pass breakups. All three PBUs came against Oklahoma State in which he logged a season-high 25 snaps.

About Texas Tech

The Texas Tech football team beat BYU 34-7 in the 2025 Big 12 Championship Game, earning the program’s first outright conference title since 1955. This title capped off one of the most dominant seasons in Big 12 history, with the team posting an 8-1 conference record and outscoring opponents by an average score of 34-10.

Joey McGuire‘s program has the top-ranked class in the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Rankings, checking in at No. 20 nationally with 21 total signees. Texas Tech’s two five-star signees, edge rusher LaDamion Guyton and offensive tackle Felix Ojo, are the most in the Big 12 and tied for the fifth-most in the country. Houston is the only other program in the conference to sign a five-star prospect (quarterback Keisean Henderson).

The Red Raiders will open the 2026 football season at home against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5. The Wildcats are led by Keith Patterson, who served as Texas Tech’s defensive coordinator under Matt Wells from 2019-21.

