Reports: Texas Tech OLBs coach Ah You to take Steelers job

Texas Tech outside linebackers coach CJ Ah You is expected to take a job in the same capacity with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, per various reports. Ah You moves to the NFL ranks following four seasons with the Red Raiders.

Ah You interviewed with both the Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys in this offseason coaching cycle. He returns to professional football coaching after having spent an internship with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020.

Prior to arriving at Texas Tech, Ah You served as a defensive quality control assistant at USC in 2021. Following the departure of Zarnell Fitch, Ah You remained as one of three Texas Tech assistants still on head coach Joey McGuire’s initial staff.

In his time coaching at Texas Tech, Ah You played a critical role in developing some of college football’s premier pass rush artists. He helped propel Tyree Wilson to become the No. 7 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ah You is also credited with helping further the development of Stanford transfer EDGE David Bailey. The Unanimous All-American Bailey is expected to be a top 10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft in April.

