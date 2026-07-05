Rewind: Texas Tech's 2020 recruiting class

Texas Tech’s 2020 class was Matt Wells’ first full class as the head coach of the Red Raiders. The class ranked 53rd nationally, No. 9 in the Big 12 and featured one Rivals Industry four-star prospect in wide receiver Loic Fouonji. Tech’s class score was an 84.45, an improvement from the 2019 class which finished at a 83.93.

The class featured several NFL Draft picks and future players, though many from that group would ended up transferring to other schools before making the next level.

The star of the class was running back Tahj Brooks. Texas Tech’s all-time leading rusher was initially a Tulsa commit before the Red Raiders were able to flip the talented prospect out of Manor, TX. Brooks would end his Texas Tech career having recorded 5,105 yards from scrimmage and 47 touchdowns. He was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 6th round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Offensive lineman Caleb Rogers was a three-star prospect who would end his Texas Tech career having made 55 starts, the second most by a Red Raider in school history. Rogers was a two-time honorable mention All-Big 12 selection and would end up being drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 3rd round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Quarterback Donovan Smith started several games at Texas Tech, including key wins vs Iowa State, Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl, and overtime wins vs Houston and Texas in Joey McGuire’s first season. Smith would later transfer to Houston.

Wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, wide receiver Myles Price, and defensive back Kobee Minor are all on active NFL rosters. Polk transferred to Washington following the 2020 season, Price to Indiana following the 2023 season, and Minor to Indiana following the 2022 season and then Memphis the following year.

The Red Raiders also received multi-year contributions from guys like defensive lineman Philip Blidi, wide receiver JJ Sparkman, junior college defensive lineman Devin Drew and the aforementioned Fouonji, among others.

SUPERLATIVES

BIGGEST BUST: EDGE L.B. Moore. The pass rusher out of Amarillo Tascosa was considered a big win for Texas Tech to keep close to home, as the coaches were able to land Moore over Baylor, Purdue, and Kansas among others. Moore would record just two tackles in his Texas Tech career before entering the transfer portal in the spring of 2023.

Also considered: LB Derrick Lewis, CB Ryan Frank

BIGGEST HOME RUN: RB Tahj Brooks. Texas Tech’s all-time leading rusher and NFL Draft pick. Not bad for a three-star prospect.

Also considered: OL Caleb Rogers, WR Myles Price

STRENGTH OF THE CLASS: Wide receiver. Even though all four would end up transferring out prior to exhausting their eligibility, the group of Ja’Lynn Polk, Loic Fouonji, Myles Price and JJ Sparkman all had meaningful contributions at Texas Tech.

Also considered: Running back.

WEAKNESS OF THE CLASS: Linebacker. Derrick Lewis II was the only linebacker signee and recorded just one tackle in his Texas Tech career. He would go on to play at Incarnate Word and Howard Payne University.

Also considered: Defensive back.

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