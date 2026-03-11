Rising OL Carson Mansfield reflects on Texas Tech offer

For 2028 Waxahachie (TX) offensive lineman Carson Mansfield, the recruiting journey started earlier than most. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound prospect picked up his first Division I offer last summer from Texas Tech - a moment that immediately put the rising lineman on the radar as one of the more intriguing young prospects in Texas. Mansfield competed at the recent Under Armour Next Camp where he spoke to RedRaiderSports about his interest in Texas Tech and more.