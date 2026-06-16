Rivals300 corner Joshua Banks is a Red Raider

On Tuesday, Texas Tech picked up a commitment from class of 2027 prospect Joshua Banks out of Atascocita High School.

Banks chose Texas Tech over offers from Arkansas, SMU, and LSU among a plethora of other Power 4 choices. He visited Texas Tech over the past weekend (June 12-14) before making the decision to commit.

Banks has been a priority for James Blanchard and the Texas Tech staff since receiving his offer from the Red Raiders in late February.

Standing 6-1 and 177 pounds, the Humble, TX native brings elite athleticism and potential to the secondary. Banks is rated as a four-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports, while being a three-star per ESPN.

Banks has elite speed and runs track at Atascocita; most recently running a 10.58 at the Texas 23-6A 100 meter finals placing 3rd.

Banks is Texas Tech’s 15th commitment in the 2027 class and second cornerback prospect on the Red Raiders’ commit list as he joins fellow Rivals300 product Gideon Gash.

Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire gave the following evaluation of the newest Red Raider pledge:

”Joshua Banks – Two-way player for one of the most dominant Texas high school programs in Atascocita (TX) high school. Operates at wide receiver and cornerback, showing off his top-end speed and ball skills on both sides of the ball. Possesses a quality frame with length that allows him to cover all types of receivers and attack the football in the air efficiently. Has excellent long speed, allowing him to run with any receiver. Has run sub 10.6 in the 100m during his junior track and field season. Shows such good ball tracking downfield, feels like he is always in the best position to go up and fight for the football. Displays loose hips and fluidity when maneuvering in space and working to stay in-phase while mirroring. Willing tackler in run support, has some physicality to his game, but wouldn’t say he’s the strongest tackler. Shows some dynamic playmaking as a returner, having returned multiple kicks and punts for touchdowns. Would like to see more polish in his technique and footwork in man coverage, but has the innate physical and athletic tools that make him such a coveted defensive back prospect.”

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