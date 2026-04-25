Romello Height Selected No. 70 Overall by the 49ers in 2026 NFL Draft

Texas Tech edge rusher Romello Height is officially headed to the NFL after being selected No. 70 overall by the 49ers in the 2026 NFL Draft. Height, following a breakout season that showcased his elite pass-rushing ability and tremendous athleticism, will now be a key piece for the 49ers defense in the 2026 NFL season.

Height’s Journey & Breakout Season for the Red Raiders

After beginning his career at Auburn and making stops at USC and Georgia Tech, Height found his best football at Texas Tech. A big reason for that jump was the development under ex-Texas Tech Edge Coach CJ Ah You, who helped Height refine his technique and maximize his athletic traits. The result was a breakout season of 38 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, and 10 sacks, along with 62 pressures, Height emerged as one of the Big 12’s most disruptive defenders.

Height’s production wasn’t limited to sacks, as he generated 62 quarterback pressures, routinely forcing quarterbacks out of the pocket. His combination of speed, bend, and length made him a difficult matchup for opposing offensive tackles throughout the season. His production and disruptive presence earned him All-Big 12 honors, solidifying his rise as one of the top edge defenders in the conference.

NFL Projection and Fit

Height projects as a high-upside edge rusher at the next level, with the tools to develop into a productive pass rusher in the NFL. His first-step quickness, length, and ability to bend around the edge, give him traits that teams covet in modern defensive schemes. While he may begin his career as a rotational pass rusher, Height has the upside to carve out a significant role as he continues to refine his technique and add strength.

With his selection, Height becomes the latest member of Texas Tech’s elite 2025 defense to officially reach the NFL, joining David Bailey, Jacob Rodriguez, and Lee Hunter.

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