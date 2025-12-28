Sibling rivalry comes to head for Texas Tech's Leftwich

A sibling rivalry will be writing its next chapter for Texas Tech offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich when the Red Raiders take on Oregon in the Orange Bowl. His younger brother, Cutter, will be on the other sideline as the Ducks’ assistant offensive line coach.

“It’ll be our first time coaching against each other,” Mack told the media Sunday in Lubbock. “It was kind of crazy, we actually got matched up last year, too. He was the O-line coach at North Texas last season and then I was the OC at Texas State. But I ended up taking this job so we didn’t (play), we had to delay the matchup a year.”

Not the first time the Texas Tech OC has faced his brother in collegiate ranks

Though it will be their first time going against each other with the headsets on, the Leftwich brothers have met once before. It’s been a while– seven years, to be exact. While Mack served as a graduate assistant in his first year at Incarnate Word, Cutter stood as an offensive lineman for McNeese State. Mack hopes to replicate what took place in October of 2018.

“The only other time we’ve competed against each other, when he was in college at McNeese, playing O-line there and I was coaching at UIW,” Leftwich said. “We were in the same conference. We matched up one time, I got the better of him that day, so hopefully we can continue that trend.”

Incarnate Word beat McNeese in a dominant 45-17 fashion.

A year of wins in the Leftwich family

It’s been a year of accomplishment for Mack and Cutter Leftwich, both in their teams’ successes and individually.

Texas Tech announced an extension for the elder Leftwich that will keep the rising star offensive coordinator in Lubbock until 2028. Kentucky and newly-christened head coach Will Stein (Oregon’s offensive coordinator) named Cutter the program’s offensive line coach in the weeks since Stein’s hire.

“It’s been awesome, we’ve been really blessed to be around some really great coaches and people that take care of us,” Mack said. “Both of us are in great situations. It’s pretty cool, I know my dad is pretty proud. It’s been a good year for the Leftwich family. My youngest brother, too, he’s a strength coach at Tarleton and they made a run to the final eight in the FCS. A lot of wins in the Leftwich household.”

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.