“So Proud”: Marsha Sharp on Lady Raiders Bringing it Back

For 21 years, the standard of Lady Raider basketball has been measured against one legendary name.

On the night Texas Tech finally won again in the NCAA Tournament that legend, Marsha Sharp, was there to see it.

In the stands watching as a fan. In the locker room thanking the team for restoring what once was.

Sharp is the reason Texas Tech women’s basketball ever became a national power — the head coach who led the Lady Raiders to a national championship in 1993 and built a program that expected to be playing in March every year.

1993 National Champion

5 SWC regular season titles (1992–1996)

3 Big 12 regular season titles (1998, 1999, 2000)

5 conference tournament titles

National Coach of the Year (1995)

8-time conference Coach of the Year

When she retired in 2006, that standard went with her.

The program hadn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 2005. Until Friday night.

“Well, I’m so proud of Krista,” Sharp said. “It’s a great night for all of Lady Raider Nation to celebrate, because it’s been a minute.”

And she made sure the team that helped get her there heard it too. Moments after the win, Sharp walked into the locker room to address the group that had brought Texas Tech back.

“I’m so proud for you and so proud of you,” Sharp told the team. “Thank you for doing this for us… all of Lady Raider Nation forever and always are celebrating with you.”

As the moment settled, Krista Gerlich followed, adding her own words to the group that had just delivered it.

“Legacy on lock… I’ve never seen a team leave their legacy like your doing right now.”

For Gerlich of course played for Sharp, winning a national title under her at Texas Tech in 1993. Then coached alongside her for the last NCAA tournament win in 2005 as an assistant. And now, 21 years later she’s the one who was able to help restore what Sharp built.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without her,” Gerlich said getting a bit emotional when asked about her impact on the program. “She believed in a girl from Spearman, Texas… and we did the impossible.”

Sharp sees how hard this rebuild has been, especially on Gerlich specifically.

“She’s one of mine that I’m really, really proud for her,” Sharp said. “It’s been so great, just for me to be able to sit in the stands and watch and eat popcorn, to be honest with you because she didn’t need a lot of help. I think her passion for Texas Tech is unequaled.”

Gerlich didn’t hide what the last decade has felt like both watching from afar and the last half she has been working to pull them back to this moment.

“For the past…however many years that we’ve been in the cellar, that has broken my heart and every Lady Raider’s heart.”

Which made Friday different.

“To have Coach Sharp here, to see it getting back to where it was…it means the world to me.”

For the players, that presence wasn’t lost in the moment either.

“For me, it’s a huge honor,” Bailey Maupin said. “I watched a lot of her coaching growing up… just to be in this position where we’re bringing the program back to where it should be, to know she’s sitting there watching us makes me want to play harder.”

As someone that isn’t from the area originally but has grown to call it home, Denae Fritz saw it through a slightly different lens — one that tied directly back to the coach that brought her here.

“I just love how she’s here supporting one of her old players,” Fritz said, “and watching how Coach Gerlich has got this program back to what it used to be.”

For players like Jalynn Bristow and Adlee Blacklock, the connection to Sharp started long before they ever wore the jersey, and in some cases, before they even fully understood the history.

“I think the highway being named after her is cool enough,” Blacklock said of the infamous Marsha Sharp Freeway next to campus. “But when she talks to us in the locker room… I was ready to run through a wall.”

Blacklock, a Lubbock native, was honest. She didn’t grow up watching the dominance she’s heard stories of. Instead, she grew up during the stretch this group is now pulling the program out of.

“I remember when they were just…. coasting,” she said after a pause to choose the right word. “So now, to get Lady Raider basketball back on the map. It’s super cool.”

And standing in the presence of the person who built it?

“We’re in the presence of a legend,” Jalynn Bristow added. “A lot of people don’t have that.”

They don’t. But there is a reason. For Sharp, that connection is exactly why she’s still here. Still traveling, still watching, still invested even after years of struggle.

“It was my life’s work,” she said. “When you put that much of yourself into something, it’s always going to be meaningful. I want everybody that plays in this program to get to share in that and to feel it.”

That’s what made Friday night more than just a win.

For the first time in nearly two decades, the standard Marsha Sharp built wasn’t something to reminisce on with sadness.

It was something alive again. You could feel it again.

No matter what happens Sunday against host No. 2 seed LSU, this team’s legacy is already locked. They got Lady Raider basketball back where it belongs, and the teams that follow won’t carry the weight of what hasn’t been done.

Now, it’s replaced with the belief of what can be.

“They took some amazing steps forward this year,” Sharp said. “And now the next steps will be a little bit easier.”

Climbing a mountain knowing the view that awaits you is a lot easier than trying to claw out of a decades-long hole you didn’t even dig yourself.

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