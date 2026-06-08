Sorsby on His Return: "Use My Situation to Help Others"

Brendan Sorsby has broken his silence following the approval of his injunction against the NCAA. Sorsby posted to Instagram Monday afternoon with a graphic and a statement on the monumental decision.

“I am very grateful for the endless support I have received throughout this entire process. I am also grateful for the chance to rejoin my teammates.”, Sorsby continues, “This opportunity comes with the responsibility to remain focused on my personal growth, the ability to learn from this experience, and to be able to use my situation to help others going forward.”

As one of the six conditions of his return, Sorsby must continue counseling and treatment for his gambling and anxiety disorders, something his statement seems to recognize rather than ignore. Sorsby will miss the first two games of the season as part of the agreement and is expected to make his first appearance versus Houston.

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