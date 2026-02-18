Stripe-out set for Saturday game versus Kansas State

Texas Tech has announced a stripe-out for Saturdays game versus Kansas State. Fans are encouraged to match their section with either red or white attire, with the Raider Riot student section wearing red. Tipoff is slated for 1:30 PM on Saturday, the Wildcats are coming off a victory over Baylor in Manhattan

Red Sections

Fans in sections 102, 103 (lowest bowl), 104, 106, 108, 110, 111 (lowest bowl), 112, 114, 115 (lowest bowl), 123 (lowest bowl), 124, 202, 205, 207, 208, 210, 211, 213, 216, 218, 221, and 229 should show up to the USA in red.

White Sections

Fans in sections 101, 103 (middle bowl), 105, 107, 109, 111 (middle bowl), 113, 115 (middle bowl), 123 (middle bowl), 201, 203, 204, 206, 209, 212, 214, 215, 217, 219, 220, and 230 should show up to the USA in white.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.