Support: Who Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire leaned on during Sorsby saga

The Brendan Sorsby saga was not something any coach is prepared to handle, yet it hit Joey McGuire at Texas Tech head on in April.

McGuire leaned on Texas Tech’s administration, as well as the guidance and support from his fellow Big 12 coaches, to navigate the murky waters.

“The thing for me, through all of this, was my president (Dr. Lawrence Schovanec), my AD (Kirby Hocutt), who are good friends of mine, who believed in me, who hired me,” McGuire said. “If you look as a whole, there were not a lot of coaches that said really a whole lot. There were some funny jabs taken by some coaches, but there wasn’t a lot of coaches that just really came out and said a lot of different things.

“From my peers, I got a lot of support. (Oklahoma State coach) Eric Morris, the first day any news broke, called me and said ‘Hey man, I’m just doing a wellness check.’ He’s a good friend of mine. (BYU coach) Kilani Sitake is a great friend of mine, said the same thing. (Arizona State coach) Kenny Dillingham made a joke in a group text and then said. Then he called me and said he was kidding. I said ‘Kenny, dude, I get it man.’ For me, I had so much support from my peers. It was tough to see Kirby and President Schovanec have to go through that. I hate that for them.”

McGuire has plenty of veteran leadership on its roster, many of which were recognized Monday in the Big 12 Preseason Awards. McGuire was tasked with not only supporting Brendan Sorsby, but more so with helping his team stay on track. The internal support amongst the players helped keep the ship afloat.

“I think one thing that I truly believe in to bring a team together, shared success is a part of it, but shared adversity brings you even closer,” McGuire said. “I do believe if you walked into our building every single day, you walked into the weight room or football school, you wouldn’t know anything was going on. A big part of that has been Ben (Roberts) and Sheridan (Wilson). We met multiple times, with them being our two captains. I talked through this with those guys and how they felt, what we wanted to do. They’ve been incredible.”

The leadership team goes beyond just Roberts and Wilson, though. Texas Tech returns several starters on offense from last year’s Big 12 title team, and five other defensive starters.

“I’m really fortunate, we’ve got a really strong leadership group,” McGuire added. “Cam Dickey, J’Koby Williams, Howard Sampson, and guys like that, just really strong people. They kept us focused on football. At no point did I feel over the last few months that anything’s taken away from the football as far as in the building.”

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