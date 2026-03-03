Tech baseball takes series vs CSU Bakersfield

Texas Tech baseball picked up another series win over the weekend, taking two-of-three against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders won the Friday opener by a final score of 17-4 (7 innings) and the second game by a 14-3 (7 innings) margin before falling 15-8 on Sunday.

In the Friday win, starting pitcher Jackson Burns went 4.1 innings, allowing five hits, four runs (three earned), walked a better and struck out four.

Offensively, Logan Hughes and Davis Rivers went deep, while Linkin Garcia and Matt Quintanar each pitched in with three runs batted in.

On Saturday, the good times kept rolling behind starting pitcher Lukas Pirko who went 5 innings and allowed only three runs (one earned), while walking three and striking our four batters. Jonny Lowe and Adam Hayes each pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Red Raider batters up and down the lineup contributed to the victory, with Jesse Rusinek, Tracer Lopez, Connor Shouse, Logan Hughes, Linkin Garcia and Caden Ferraro all recording multi-hit games. Shouse also hit the only home run in the game.

The finale on Sunday was a tough one as starting pitcher Connor Mohan only went one inning while allowing five runs (two earned). Texas Tech relievers didn’t fare much better as Kaysen Raineri, Logan Bevis, Ryan Free, Bryce Suiter and Heerun Han all allowed at least one run coming out of the bullpen.

Caden Ferrero and Robin Villeneuve went deep for the Texas Tech offense, though it wasn’t enough.

“We’re gonna evaluate week-to-week,” said head coach Tim Tadlock, regarding the three weekend starting pitcher spots. “Probably the toughest thing this week is you just got the three game set next weekend. So we’ll evaluate it and there’s competition up and down the roster for different spots.”

Up next for Texas Tech

The Red Raiders are off this week before welcoming Penn State to Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park for a three game series starting on Friday night. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m, game two is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. with the Sunday finale set for 1 p.m.

Penn State is 3-6 on the year so far. They have played one Big 12 opponent, losing 24-5 in a game vs. Kansas State.

