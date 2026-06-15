Tech lands NFL Academy defender Adeola Werner
On Monday, Texas Tech picked up its latest commitment in the class of 2027 in NFL Academy EDGE Adeola Werner.
Werner chose Texas Tech over offers from Auburn, TCU, and UTSA.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound athlete was born and raised in Germany before moving to London, England and joining the NFL Academy.
Werner was part of a group of NFL Academy prospect which visited Texas Tech on June 4. Werner returned to Lubbock on June 7 for Texas Tech’s camp, where after a standout performance he earned his offer from the Red Raiders.
Werner is a highly athletic prospect who per Tracking Football ranks in the 99th percentile in “COM score”.
Werner has recorded a 4.64 40-yard dash, a 4.20 shuttle, and a 7.22 3-Cone, all which are elite marks for his size.
Werner also checks in with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, per his Twitter bio.
Werner is Texas Tech’s 14th commitment in the 2027 class and third EDGE prospect, as he joins five-star Anthony Sweeney and three-star Brody Pfannenstiel on the Red Raiders commit list.
The NFL Academy is a major global initiative by the NFL and it aims to provide full-time high-school education alongside intensive training in American football under the guidance of a world class coaching staff. This is a key pillar in the NFL’s investment in global football development and creating pathways for international talent.
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