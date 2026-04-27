Tech’s Brendan Sorsby taking medical leave of absence

Texas Tech Athletics announced quarterback Brendan Sorsby will take an immediate indefinite medical leave of absence to enter a residential treatment program to treat a gambling addiction.

“We love Brendan and support his decision to seek professional help,” Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said in a press release. “Taking this step requires courage, and our primary focus is on him as a person. Our program is behind Brendan as he prioritizes his health.”

This story will be updated.