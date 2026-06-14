Texas Tech Adds All-American Outfielder Moriah Polar

Texas Tech picked up a commitment from 2026 All-American outfielder Moriah Polar, the No. 5 ranked player in the transfer portal according to Softball America. The rising senior comes to Tech out of Purdue choosing Tech over reported interest from programs across the country including Baylor, Texas and Texas A&M. She has one year of eligibility remaining as it stands and marks the second transfer addition to the roster this offseason following Jayden Heavener who announced on Saturday.

Moriah Polar, Purdue Athletics

The Pearland, Texas native led the nation with a .555 batting average while setting Purdue’s single-season hits record with 101. She added 14 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 47 RBI and 32 stolen bases, earning First Team All-Big Ten recognition and a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team.

Her all-around game was impossible to ignore and because of that Polar was named a Top 25 finalist for National Player of the Year and became the Boiler Makers first ever All-American earning the honor from the NFCA, D1Softball and Softball America.

What makes Polar’s breakout season even more impressive is what she overcame this past offseason.

On Purdue’s Senior Day in 2025, Polar suffered a terrifying injury after colliding with a teammate while diving for a fly ball in the outfield. The crash left her with a fractured C2 vertebrae in her neck, fractures on both sides of her jaw and a dislocated thumb. The recovery process forced her to relearn basic softball movements, including how to pick up and throw a ball while regaining the ability to comfortably turn her head from side to side.

Instead of ending her career, the setback became fuel for one of the nation’s best comeback stories.

“It just taught me not to take any little thing for granted,” Polar said following her return. “You never know when it’s going to be your last game. I feel like I try to play every game this season as if it could be my last, and that’s what’s been driving me this season.”

Moriah Polar, Purdue Athletics

With D1Softball and Softball America All-American Mihyia Davis exhausting her eligibility after becoming one of the nation’s premier leadoff hitters and center fielders, Polar brings a remarkably similar skill set who can play multiple outfield positions. Like Davis, she impacts the game in every phase with her speed, defense and ability to consistently put pressure on opposing pitchers. She gives the Red Raiders another dynamic table-setter at the top of the lineup while maintaining the athletic identity that helped power Texas Tech to back-to-back Women’s College World Series finals appearances.

Softball analyst Sydney Supple perhaps summed up Polar’s competitive nature best.

“I once asked Moriah Polar which one she liked better, hitting home runs or robbing balls in the outfield,” Supple recalled. “She responded, ‘Both, I like breaking people’s hearts.’ Immediately, I was sold on the competitor she is.”

COMMITMENT ALERT: All-American outfielder Moriah Polar is transferring to Texas Tech from Purdue!



Polar led the country in batting average and is ranked as the No. 5 overall player available in the portal per @SoftbalAmerica.



📰READ: https://t.co/yyq4vpjGJz pic.twitter.com/2K35V5YVef — RedRaiderSports.com (@RedRaiderSports) June 14, 2026

Polar marks the second addition of the offseason for Texas Tech who is coming off back-to-back National Runner Up finishes falling to Texas in the WCWS final. Stay tuned for more updates and additions to the roster. Here is how the roster stands currently:

Returners (Year listed as 2027):

Kaitlyn Terry, Sr., LHP/UTL | .429 avg, 16 2B, 3 3B, 10 HR, 57 RBI + 1.97 ERA, 24-3 W/L, 172K, 149.1 IP | NFCA 1st Team All-American

Mia Williams, Sr., 2B | .432 avg, 24 2B, 27 HR, 87 RBI | NFCA 2nd Team All-American

Taylor Pannell, R-Sr., 3B | .349 avg, 10 2B, 1 3B, 13 HR, 60 RBI

Lauren Allred, R-Sr., OF/1B | .383 avg, 11 2B, 1 3B, 11 HR, 51 RBI

Jasmyn Burns, Sr., C/DP | .356 avg, 6 2B, 19 HR, 61 RBI

Lagi Quiroga, Sr., C/DP | .321 avg, 4 2B, 12 HR, 34 RBI

Logan Halleman, Sr., OF | .346 avg, 9 RBI, 13-13 SB

Desirae Spearman, Sr., OF | .319 avg, 9 2B, 13 HR, 49 RBI

Hailey Toney, Jr., SS | .297 avg, 8 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 37 RBI

Mallie West, So., LHP/UTL

Angelyna Conde, So., CI

Allyson Dobbs, So., OF

Timber Hensley, So., UTL

** Alana Johnson, R-Sr., OF | pending medical redshirt, only played in 10 games this season prior to injury

Incoming Transfers (Year listed as 2027):

Jayden Heavener, Jr., LHP | 2.81 ERA, 139.1 IP, 13-9 W/L, 128 K | NFCA All-Region Team

Moriah Polar, Sr., OF | .555, 14 2B, 4 3B, 4 HR, 47 RBI, .577 OB%, 32-35 SB | NFCA 3rd Team All-American