Texas Tech Adds CUSA Player of the Year Rhema Collins

Texas Tech women’s basketball picked up Conference USA Player of the Year Rhema Collins, she announced her commitment Monday night on Instagram. Collins comes to Tech from Florida International where she was also the Conference Newcomer of the Year after spending her first two collegiate seasons with Ole Miss. She will have one year of eligibility remaining and marks the third addition to the roster this offseason.

The 6-2 forward had a breakout season with the Panthers to say the least, averaging 17.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game to become the first FIU athlete to win CUSA Player of the Year honors. If that sounds like a ridiculous stat line it’s because it is. So ridiculous in fact Collins was the ONLY PLAYER in the country last season to average at least 17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals and one block.

And for an extra bit of sauce take out her eight rebounds a game? She is still just one of three players in country to average 17 points, 2 steals and 1 block a game, joining Sarah Strong (UConn) and Jazzy Davidson (USC.)

Collins’ 4.0 offensive rebounds per game were 13th in the nation. She converted those into 4.7 second chance points per game which was 2nd most in the nation. She also drew 5.7 fouls per game, 18th in the nation. She was simple too much too handle in the paint and she even added the first glimpse of an evolving outside shot – shooting 30.8% on 39 attempts from three this season.

Her 62 steals and 43 blocks made her one of eight players in the country to hit 60/40 in those marks…a reverse of her now teammate Jalynn Bristow who is one nine players in country to have at least 60 blocks and 50 steals. Making them instantly one of the most versatile, havoc creating duos in the country.

All of this earned a CUSA All-Defensive Team Selection in addition to her Player of the Year honors.

A menace, a unicorn… A HOOPER!

Collins scored in double figures 24 of 30 games played this past season, including 11 games with 20+ point and a season high of 40 points against Georgia Southern. She notched at least 10 rebounds in 14 games with all 14 of those also being double-double nights, leaving her at 26th in the nation in this category.

Her efforts helped her lead the Panthers to one of the best turn arounds in the country, after FIU won only 11 games in the ’24-’25 season the team won 21 this year. They even made a little March magic in the WNIT that included a shot at the buzzer to send the team to overtime by Collins herself. The play would end up No. 2 on the SportsCenter top 10 that night and eventually led to a win.

No. 2 on #SCTop10 🔥



Whole country saw this incredible steal and buzzer beater to force OT and help @FIUWBB advance in the @WomensNIT 👀 pic.twitter.com/8tsFGGOOW6 — FIU Athletics (@FIUAthletics) March 22, 2026



Following the signings of Tahys Da Silva and Kiki Smith, Collins marks the third addition of the offseason for the Lady Raiders who are looking to remake a roster that lost nine seniors and two transfers from a second round NCAA tournament team this past season. Here is how the roster stands currently:

Returners:

Jalynn Bristow, Jr. 6-2 F: Honorable Mention All-Big 12, Big 12 Block Leader, 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals

Stephanie Okechukwu, Fr. 7-1 C: Did not play in 2025-2026 after joining the team mid-year.

Incoming Transfers:

Tahys Da Silva, So. 6-0 G (Salt Lake CC): Honorable Mention NJCAA All-American | 14.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.9 ast, 43.8% 3P, 47% FG

Kiki Smith, Jr. 5-7 G (Purdue): 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 ast, 1.2 steals, 34% 3P

Rhema Collins, Jr. 6-2 F (Florida International): 17.7, 8.9 reb, 2.1 stl, 1.4 blk, 1.4 ast, 45.9 FG%, 30.8 3P%

Incoming Freshmen:

Gianna Jordan 5’7 G: ESPN 4-star, No. 69 ranked played in Class of 2026

Amrbosia Cole 5’7 G: ESPN 4-star, No. 93 ranked played in Class of 2026

Natalia Jordan 5’8 G

Milania Jordan 5’10 G

Moriyah Douglas 6’4 F

Jayda Kearney 6’5 C Outgoing Transfers:

Julie Nekolna, Jr. 6-3 F: 2.6 min, 0.4 pts

Kalysta “Bird” Martin, So. 6-2 G: 5.6 min (7G), 0.7 pts Stay tuned for more roster updates as the Lady Raiders have more spots to fill over the coming weeks. 🚨Rhema Collins, the CUSA Player of the Year, has committed to @LadyRaiderWBB!



17.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 1.4 blocks…she's bringing Texas Tech a stat line that is LITERALLY ONE OF ONE!



🍿Watch more: https://t.co/9Kkxcs9oA4 pic.twitter.com/sWsEjTwZts — Seeing Scarlet (@SeeingScarlet_) April 21, 2026

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