Texas Tech adds D2 All-American safety Jordan Rogers

Texas Tech has made a surprise addition out of the transfer portal, earning the commitment of Pitt State transfer safety Jordan Rogers. The 5-foot-10, 188 pound safety earned All-American honors for the Gorillas in 2025 and has one season left of eligibility. Rogers recently was granted a waiver to earn his sixth season of college football for the 2026 campaign.

As a fifth-year player for Pitt State, Rogers finished with 85 tackles, 1.5 sacks, five interceptions, five pass breakups and four forced fumbles. Rogers in 2025 helped lead the Gorillas to a 10-3 record and a Co Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association championship.

Rogers is a three-time All-MIAA honoree– he earned third team honors in 2023 before earning back-to-back first team selections in 2024 and 2025.

Texas Tech earns Rogers’ commitment over interest from Big 12 rival Houston. Rogers visited the Cougars earlier this month.

Originally from Bellmead, Rogers graduated from Waco (Texas) La Vega high school in 2020. He earned 4A All-State honors as a senior as he helped lead La Vega to a 23-5 record in his final two seasons of high school ball.

Rogers’ waiver stems from a 2022 campaign that saw his season cut short due to injury. He appeared in only two games that season after redshirting in 2021.

Where Jordan Rogers factors in for Texas Tech

Expect Rogers to factor in at safety where the Red Raiders return senior Brenden Jordan at free safety. Opposite of Jordan, RedRaiderSports projects sophomore Peyton Morgan to occupy the strong safety position. Texas Tech has plenty of youthful talent in the room with the likes of sophomores Malik Esquerra and Oliver Miles, as well as true freshmen Maddox Quiller and Aaron Bradshaw.

Adding Jordan Rogers into the fold gives Texas Tech another experienced body to throw into the back end of one of the nation’s top defenses.

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