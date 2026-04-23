Texas Tech Adds All-MWC Guard Destinee Hooks

Texas Tech women’s basketball picked up a commitment from All-Mountain West guard Destinee Hooks. The rising senior guard comes to Tech from New Mexico, choosing Tech over Alabama, NC State, Oklahoma State and many others. She has one year of eligibility remaining and marks the fourth addition to the roster this offseason.

The 5-9 scoring guard is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana who went underrecruited out of high school despite All-State and Defensive Player of the Year honors her senior year. She went the NJCAA route as a freshman and put up 21.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5 assists per game on her way to Region 24 Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors.

Hooks made the jump to the Division I level as a sophomore and became an instant bucket for New Mexico averaging 15.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game to garner honorable mention All-Mountain West honors. Her highest scoring game of the season that year was 26 in a close loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock.

After such a stellar sophomore campaign, Hooks entered her junior season as a preseason All-MWC selection. Playing a few less minutes a game, while still holding the 54th highest usage rate in the country, Hooks averaged 13.4 points, 3.3 reb, 1.0 ast and 0.9 steals across 24.4 minutes played. All of which was good enough to garner All-Mountain West Team honors.



Hooks scored in double figures 26 out of 32 games this past season including five 20 point performances. She also showed she more than belonged at this level, as the Lobos played five Big 12 teams during their non-conference stretch – beating both Arizona and Houston. Across those five games Hooks averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds on 40.8% shooting from the field and 43.5% from three.



Hooks put up 24 versus Texas Tech on November 23, her second highest outing of the year before dropping 29 in the teams heartbreaking 62-61 loss to Boise State in the Mountain West Conference Tournament to end their season.

Following the departure of long tenured and respected head coach Mike Bradberry, who ended up joining the staff at Louisville, Hooks decided to finish her career elsewhere and ultimately will now be doing so at Texas Tech.

🚨 Destinee Hooks (@DestineeHooks), an All-MWC guard from New Mexico, has committed to Texas Tech!



Hooks is a proven scorer who averaged 14.2 points, 3.6 rebounds on 42.7% from the field during her two years with the Lobos. pic.twitter.com/wudquwwsU8 — Seeing Scarlet (@SeeingScarlet_) April 23, 2026

Following the signings of Tahys Da Silva, Kiki Smith and Rhema Collins, Hooks marks the fourth addition of the offseason for the Lady Raiders who are looking to remake a roster that lost nine seniors and two transfers from a second round NCAA tournament team this past season. Here is how the roster stands currently:

Returners:

Jalynn Bristow, Jr. 6-2 F: Honorable Mention All-Big 12, Big 12 Block Leader, 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals

Stephanie Okechukwu, Fr. 7-1 C: Did not play in 2025-2026 after joining the team mid-year.

Incoming Transfers:

Tahys Da Silva, So. 6-0 G (Salt Lake CC): Honorable Mention NJCAA All-American | 14.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.9 ast, 43.8% 3P, 47% FG

Kiki Smith, Jr. 5-7 G (Purdue): 10.7 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.2 ast, 1.2 steals, 34% 3P

Rhema Collins, Jr. 6-2 F (Florida International): 17.7 pts, 8.9 reb, 2.1 stl, 1.4 blk, 1.4 ast, 45.9 FG%, 30.8 3P%

Destinee Hooks, Jr. 5-9 G (New Mexico): 13.4 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.0 ast, 0.9 stl, 24.4 min, 40.1 FG%, 30.33 3P%

Incoming Freshmen:

Gianna Jordan 5’7 G: ESPN 4-star, No. 69 ranked played in Class of 2026

Amrbosia Cole 5’7 G: ESPN 4-star, No. 93 ranked played in Class of 2026

Natalia Jordan 5’8 G

Milania Jordan 5’10 G

Moriyah Douglas 6’4 F

Jayda Kearney 6’5 C Outgoing Transfers:

Julie Nekolna, Jr. 6-3 F: 2.6 min, 0.4 pts

Kalysta “Bird” Martin, So. 6-2 G: 5.6 min (7G), 0.7 pts Stay tuned for more roster updates as the Lady Raiders have more spots to fill over the coming weeks.

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