Texas Tech adds elite scorer in UNLV transfer Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn

Texas Tech has added a major piece out of the transfer portal, securing a commitment from former UNLV standout guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, per On3’s Joe Tipton. Gibbs-Lawhorn, a 6-foot-1 guard, will be a senior heading into the upcoming 2026-27 season, and is the 135th overall player in On3’s transfer portal player rankings.

Gibbs-Lawhorn is coming off a breakout 2025–26 season at UNLV where he emerged as one of the top guards in the country. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 20.7 points per game, along with 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists, while shooting an efficient 49.7% from the field and over 41% from three-point range.

Red Raiders Land Guard Who Emerged as Star at UNLV

Before his time at UNLV, Gibbs-Lawhorn began his career at Illinois, where he showed flashes of potential in a limited role. However, his move to UNLV unlocked his full offensive arsenal, allowing him to develop into one of the premier scoring guards in college basketball. Gibbs-Lawhorn was a former four-star recruit out of high-school, No. 119 overall by the On3 Industry Rankings, in the class of 2023.

A native of Lafayette, Indiana, he started in all 35 games for the Rebels this season, and totaled 724 points on the year, showcasing both durability and consistency as the focal point of UNLV’s offense. Gibbs-Lawhorn also added 1.5 steals per game, proving he can impact the game on both ends of the floor. Some of his top scoring performances this past season included a 25-point outing against Alabama, while he eclipsed the 30-point mark six times overall. That stretch was highlighted by a dominant 42-point explosion against Nevada, where he shot an efficient 14-of-22 from the field.

Dynamic Duo: Gibbs-Lawhorn, Cruz Davis Form Elite Backcourt

For Texas Tech, this addition addresses a major need in the backcourt while elevating the ceiling of the entire offense. Gibbs-Lawhorn’s ability to create his own shot, knock down perimeter looks, and carry a heavy scoring load aligns seamlessly with what the Red Raiders want to do offensively moving forward. His experience as a primary option gives Texas Tech another proven go-to scorer in the backcourt, in addition to the recent commitment from Hofstra transfer Cruz Davis.

With his production and scoring pedigree, Gibbs-Lawhorn has the potential to be an immediate impact player in Lubbock. And alongside Davis, the Red Raiders may have assembled one of the more dangerous and balanced backcourts in the conference heading into next season.

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