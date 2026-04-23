Texas Tech Adds First Class of 2027 Commit 6'5 Jasmine Travis

Texas Tech women’s basketball added their first official commit in the 2027 class today in 6’5 center prospect Jasmine Travis from Cibolo, Texas. Travis held offers from Texas A&M, Iowa State, Arkansas, Clemson, Cal and UCF amongst others.

Travis was recently named a 2026 TABC All-State performer as well as District 29 6A Defensive Player of the Year playing for Cibolo High School. She helped the team upset San Antonio Brennan to reach the State semifinals, nailing the game clinching free throws that sent Cibolo to the state semifinal game.



She went on to be named to the TABC State All-Tournament team and is a fast rising prospect in the class. She cracked the Top 20 Texas rankings for the Class of 2027 by Premier Basketball coming in at No. 16 back in November.

As the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ class gets the junior HS season rolling, a look at the the class as it begins to take shape. From top to bottom , I suspect their will be fluctuation come my next update in June. 🚀🚀🚀https://t.co/0a1L5z5FgQ pic.twitter.com/255nj3rUSf — Jason Key (@bballjkey) November 9, 2025

Travis plays for SA Finest on the AAU circuit and has already been turning heads only one week of tournament play this spring, getting her locked in as her stock rises is a nice win for the program. She follows Class of 2026 signings 6’4 Moriyah Douglas and 6’5 Jayda Kearney who will join the Lady Raiders in the fall as the team is starting to gather quite the stable of athletic center prospects.

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