Texas Tech adds former Falcons OLB Assistant coach Jacquies Smith

Friday afternoon Texas Tech announced a second coaching hire, this time the filling of the open EDGE/OLB role. The Red Raiders have filled the role with top OLB coach Jacquies Smith. Smith spent the past two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, marking the 2nd NFL staff member to be hired by Texas Tech today. Jacquies Smith helped guide two Falcons rookie EDGE rushers to a combined 16 sacks this past season.

Prior to Atlanta

Smith coached at the University of Texas prior to his time in Atlanta. He served as a graduate assistant assigned to the Longhorns OLBs during his time in Austin for the 2023 season. Smith played defensive end at Missouri from 2008-2011, and spent 7 seasons in the NFL from 2012-2018 with various teams.

Joey McGuire welcomes Jacquies Smith

In a press release from Texas Tech, head coach Joey McGuire welcomed Jacquies Smith to the Red Raiders staff.

“We’re excited to welcome Coach Smith to our program and continue our efforts in producing dominant outside linebackers,” “He has not only played this game at the highest levels but has coached it as well, making him a great fit to join our program as we build upon the defensive success from this past season.”

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.