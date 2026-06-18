Texas Tech Adds Michigan State Freshman Standout Zoie Bernard

Texas Tech softball picked up a commitment from Michigan State outfielder Zoie Bernard. The Cordova, Tennessee native broke onto the scene with an impressive freshman season in the Big Ten and arrives in Lubbock with three years of eligibility remaining under current rules. She would have four years remaining should the expected five-in-five eligibility rules go into effect and marks the fifth addition of the offseason for the Red Raiders.

Zoie Bernard, Michigan State Athletics

Bernard wasted little time making an impact at the collegiate level.

Ranked as the No. 26 overall player and No. 11 outfielder in the Class of 2025 by Line Drive Media, Bernard started all 40 games for Michigan State as a true freshman while serving as the Spartans’ primary leadoff hitter throughout the season. She finished the year batting .307 with 13 doubles, five triples, two home runs, 12 RBI and eight stolen bases while posting a .421 on-base percentage.

Her consistency at the top of the lineup quickly became one of Michigan State’s biggest strengths.

Bernard put together a 14-game hitting streak during her freshman campaign and routinely found ways to impact games with both her bat and speed. Whether it was driving balls into the gaps, laying down bunts or creating pressure on the bases, she showcased the all-around skill set that made her one of the nation’s top recruits coming out of high school.

The most impressive part of her season was her ability to step up against the best teams on the Spartans schedule. A true gamer.

Bernard recorded one of only three hits allowed by future Texas Tech pitcher Jayden Heavener during Michigan State’s matchup with LSU and followed it with another two-hit performance against the Tigers later in the season. She also recorded multiple extra-base hits against UCLA and Nebraska while consistently holding her own against some of the nation’s top pitching staffs.

“She’s so dynamic,” Michigan State coach Sharonda McDonald told Softball America earlier this year. “She has an eye for the ball, she can barrel it up or drop a bunt. She is so fun to watch and definitely has lived up to who she is.”

For Texas Tech, Bernard adds another athletic outfielder capable of contributing in multiple ways. While the Red Raiders have brought in several headline-grabbing transfers this offseason, additions like Bernard help strengthen the overall depth and competition throughout the roster.

Zoie Bernard, Michigan State Athletics

Her arrival also fits a growing trend in Texas Tech’s portal strategy. Bernard is a player who already has proven Division I experience while still possessing significant long-term upside. Under current rules she has three years of eligibility remaining, and if the expected five-years-to-play-five legislation is approved, she could potentially have four seasons left in scarlet and black.

In the short term, Bernard at minimum gives Texas Tech another talented option in the outfield, pinch runner and a player capable of competing in the offseason with the veterans on the team. Iron sharpens Iron. Long term she is a future starter, havoc creator and yet another outfield staple for the program. She’s also sure to be a fan favorite with the elite energy she plays with and brings to the dugout.

Bernard marks the fifth addition of the offseason for Texas Tech who is coming off back-to-back National Runner Up finishes falling to Texas in the WCWS final. Stay tuned for more updates and additions to the roster. Here is how the roster stands currently:

Returners (Year listed as 2027):

Kaitlyn Terry, Sr., LHP/UTL | .429 avg, 16 2B, 3 3B, 10 HR, 57 RBI + 1.97 ERA, 24-3 W/L, 172K, 149.1 IP | NFCA 1st Team All-American

Mia Williams, Sr., 2B | .432 avg, 24 2B, 27 HR, 87 RBI | NFCA 2nd Team All-American

Taylor Pannell, R-Sr., 3B | .349 avg, 10 2B, 1 3B, 13 HR, 60 RBI

Lauren Allred, R-Sr., OF/1B | .383 avg, 11 2B, 1 3B, 11 HR, 51 RBI

Jasmyn Burns, Sr., C/DP | .356 avg, 6 2B, 19 HR, 61 RBI

Lagi Quiroga, Sr., C/DP | .321 avg, 4 2B, 12 HR, 34 RBI

Logan Halleman, Sr., OF | .346 avg, 9 RBI, 13-13 SB

Desirae Spearman, Sr., OF | .319 avg, 9 2B, 13 HR, 49 RBI

Hailey Toney, Jr., SS | .297 avg, 8 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 37 RBI

Mallie West, So., LHP/UTL

Angelyna Conde, So., CI

Allyson Dobbs, So., OF

Timber Hensley, So., UTL

** Alana Johnson, R-Sr., OF | pending medical redshirt, only played in 10 games this season prior to injury

Incoming Transfers (Year listed as 2027):

Jayden Heavener, Jr., LHP | 2.81 ERA, 139.1 IP, 13-9 W/L, 128 K | NFCA All-Region Team

Moriah Polar, Sr., OF | .555, 14 2B, 4 3B, 4 HR, 47 RBI, .577 OB%, 32-35 SB | NFCA 3rd Team All-American