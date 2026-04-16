Texas Tech Adds NJCAA All-American Tahys Da Silva

Texas Tech women’s basketball has added NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American Tahys Da Silva to the roster. Da Silva, a native of Paris, France, comes to Tech from Salt Lake CC with at least two years of eligibility remaining and marks the first addition to the roster this transfer season.

“Tahys is an All-American with elite three-point shooting ability,” Gerlich said. “She is one of the most efficient players in the nation. A big, athletic guard with great passing as well, fits into our system perfectly. Her length will impact our perimeter defense along with her impressive work ethic. She is another French connection for the Lady Raiders that will continue to elevate our program.

The 6-0 guard led Salt Lake in scoring averaging 14.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals on 47% shooting from the field. A true sniper from distance, her 43.8% three point percentage was 7th in all of NJCAA on 192 attempts.

She led the conference in threes made with 84, but was also second in total steals with 85. Her six-foot frame and lengthy wing span makes her a perfect fit for Tech’s pressing, trapping defensive scheme – something she also did at Salt Lake.

In addition to her lethal shooting numbers, Da Silva also looks the part on tape so it’s of little surprise she was offered by the likes of Alabama in 2024. She entered the junior college ranks as one of the higher profile athletes in the country, being named to the Top NJCAA Players to Watch List as a freshman. Her international experience in France also included time on France’s U18 FIBA 3×3 team.

Da Silva had six 20+ scoring games as a sophomore to go along with nine different games with four or ore threes and eight games with four or more steals. She put up 11 points, 3 rebounds and a block against the eventual NJCAA National Champion Eastern Arizona and dropped 24 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists on South Plains Junior College, just up the road from Lubbock.

Her signing marks the first addition of the offseason for the Lady Raiders who are looking to remake a roster that lost nine seniors and two transfers from a second round NCAA tournament team this past season. Here is how the roster stands currently:

Returners:

Jalynn Bristow, Jr. 6-2 F: Honorable Mention All-Big 12, Big 12 Block Leader, 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals

Stephanie Okechukwu, Fr. 7-1 C: Did not play in 2025-2026 after joining the team mid-year.

Incoming Transfers:

Tahys Da Silva, So. 6-0 G (Salt Lake CC): Honorable Mention NJCAA All-American | 14.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.9 ast, 43.8% 3P, 47% FG

Incoming Freshmen:

Gianna Jordan 5’7 G: ESPN 4-star, No. 69 ranked played in Class of 2026

Amrbosia Cole 5’7 G: ESPN 4-star, No. 93 ranked played in Class of 2026

Natalia Jordan 5’8 G

Milania Jordan 5’10 G

Moriyah Douglas 6’4 F

Jayda Kearney 6’5 C Outgoing Transfers:

Julie Nekolna, Jr. 6-3 F: 2.6 min, 0.4 pts

Kalysta “Bird” Martin, So. 6-2 G: 5.6 min (7G), 0.7 pts Stay tuned for more roster updates as the Lady Raiders have more spots to fill over the coming weeks. Officially signed ✍️

Welcome to the Lady Raiders, Tahys!



🔗 https://t.co/YEQleZbQMp pic.twitter.com/0s5bVqV4QQ — Lady Raider Basketball (@LadyRaiderWBB) April 16, 2026

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