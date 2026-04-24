Texas Tech Adds One of Most Dynamic Guards in Country Jalayah Ingram

Texas Tech women’s basketball picked up one of the most dynamic guards in the transfer portal in Jalayah Ingram, she announced her commitment Thursday night on Instagram. Ingram comes to Tech from UT-Rio Grand Valley where she was also the Conference Newcomer of the Year after starring for McLennan Junior College her first two seasons. She will have one year of eligibility remaining and marks the fifth addition to the roster this offseason.

The 5-9 point guard averaged 17.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks for the Vaqueros on her way to a First-Team All Southland Selection. A do everything, effect everything type of player Ingram is the ONLY player in the country to average at least 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 1 block a game.

The only player. Joining the unicorns that are Rhema Collins and Jalynn Bristow on this team that stand alone in their own stat marvels. The Lady Raiders are quietly assembling the most havoc, disrupting group of players in the country? You decide.

Rhema Collins – ONLY player in country to average atleast 17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals and one block.

Jalynn Bristow – ONLY player in country to average at least 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal and shoot over 30% from three.

Now add another ONLY unicorn to the group in Ingram. Getting to the foul line at an elite rate doesn’t hurt, Ingram was third in the nation in fouls drawn per game at 6.5 a game. Following only All-Big 12 S’Mya Nichols and All-American Mikayla Blakes.

Final | UTRGV 60, East Texas A&M 55



Jalayah Ingram scores a career high 2⃣9⃣ points to lift the Vaqueros to victory! ✌️#RallyTheValley #UTRGV pic.twitter.com/zXyGCHqqOz — UTRGV Women's Basketball (@UTRGVwbb) January 10, 2026

Ingram scored in double figures in 27 of 33 games with 12 twenty points games and a season high of 31 versus Incarnate Word on March 2. Standing at 5-9 she also managed five double-doubles with a season high 15 rebounds versus Stephen F. Austin. Did we mention she is 5-9?



Her nickname isn’t “Bunny” for no reason.

How did she do against top competition you ask? How about 13 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists against Final Four Texas? 16 points, 8 rebounds, four steals and four assists versus Big 12 foe Houston? Or what about 14 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 blocks and 1 steal against Northwestern?

Want more silly statlines for the fun of it? Bet.

13 points 15 rebounds, 7 assists and two blocks in that previously mentioned SFA game. 31 points, 8 rebound and 5 assists versus Incarnate Word.

Pick a boxscore she probably has something silly somewhere showing. It’s all about how it translates up consistently but Ingram is so versatile she simply does not step on the floor without affecting it in some way.

Following the signings of Tahys Da Silva, Kiki Smith, Rhema Collins, and Destinee Hooks, Ingram marks the fifth addition of the offseason for the Lady Raiders who are looking to remake a roster that lost nine seniors and two transfers from a second round NCAA tournament team this past season. Here is how the roster stands currently:



Returners:

Jalynn Bristow, Jr. 6-2 F: Honorable Mention All-Big 12, Big 12 Block Leader, 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals

Stephanie Okechukwu, Fr. 7-1 C: Did not play in 2025-2026 after joining the team mid-year.

Incoming Transfers:

Tahys Da Silva, So. 6-0 G (Salt Lake CC): Honorable Mention NJCAA All-American | 14.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.9 ast, 43.8% 3P, 47% FG

Kiki Smith, Jr. 5-7 G (Purdue): 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 ast, 1.2 steals, 34% 3P

Rhema Collins, Jr. 6-2 F (Florida International): 17.7 pts, 8.9 reb, 2.1 stl, 1.4 blk, 1.4 ast, 45.9 FG%, 30.8 3P%

Destinee Hooks, Jr. 5-9 G (New Mexico): 13.4 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.0 ast, 0.9 stl, 24.4 min, 40.1 FG%, 30.33 3P%

Incoming Freshmen:

Gianna Jordan 5’7 G: ESPN 4-star, No. 69 ranked played in Class of 2026

Amrbosia Cole 5’7 G: ESPN 4-star, No. 93 ranked played in Class of 2026

Natalia Jordan 5’8 G

Milania Jordan 5’10 G

Moriyah Douglas 6’4 F

Jayda Kearney 6’5 C Outgoing Transfers:

Julie Nekolna, Jr. 6-3 F: 2.6 min, 0.4 pts

Kalysta “Bird” Martin, So. 6-2 G: 5.6 min (7G), 0.7 pts Stay tuned for more roster updates as the Lady Raiders have more spots to fill over the coming weeks.

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