Texas Tech Adds Experienced Scoring in Kiki Smith

Texas Tech women’s basketball has gained a commitment from two-year power four starter and double figure scorer, Kiki Smith she announced on instagram. Smith comes to Tech from Purdue with one year of eligibility remaining and marks the second addition to the roster this transfer season.

Purdue Junior Kiki Smith (23) leads the break during the NCAA women’s basketball game between the Eastern Illinois Panthers at the Purdue Boilermakers, Thursday Nov. 6, 2025, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue won 82-67

The 5-7 guard is the former 2024 NCAA National Player of the Year after she led Hutchinson CC to an undefeated record and National Championship as a freshman averaging 17.6 points per game on 55.9% from the field and 44.4% from three. With offers aplenty she left the junior college level for Arkansas where she averaged 10.2 points on 42.2% shooting from field and 40.6% from three as a sophomore, which was the second best mark in the SEC.

After the Razorbacks head coach Mike Neighbors was let go, Smith entered the transfer portal. She was original set to visit Texas Tech last year before she committed to Purdue. SEC, B10. Arkansas, Purdue. Kiki Smith is Kiki Smith, consistent. Just as she did for Arkansas in the SEC she did for Purdue in the B10 averaging 10.7 points on 39.9% shooting from the field and 34% from three for the Boilermakers.

Some of Smith’s biggest games have come against ranked opponents in her time across the SEC and B10. While at Arkansas she dropped 18 points versus #6 South Carolina and 23 points versus #19 Alabama. With the Boilermakers Smith put up 17 points against #17 Iowa and 19 points versus #14 Maryland.

Not to bad for a kid from Topeka, Kansas that was under recruited despite earning 6-A Kansas All-State honors all four years of high school. She did that playing alongside a Texas Tech superstar athlete as well. Smith was basketball teammates with NiJaree Canady, and the two made quite the dynamic duo on the court together finishing as state runners up in 2020.

Following the signing of NJCAA All-American Tahys Da Silva, Smith marks the second addition of the offseason for the Lady Raiders who are looking to remake a roster that lost nine seniors and two transfers from a second round NCAA tournament team this past season. Here is how the roster stands currently:

Returners:

Jalynn Bristow, Jr. 6-2 F: Honorable Mention All-Big 12, Big 12 Block Leader, 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals

Stephanie Okechukwu, Fr. 7-1 C: Did not play in 2025-2026 after joining the team mid-year.

Incoming Transfers:

Tahys Da Silva, So. 6-0 G (Salt Lake CC): Honorable Mention NJCAA All-American | 14.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.9 ast, 43.8% 3P, 47% FG

Kiki Smith, Jr. 5-7 G (Purdue): 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 34% 3P

Incoming Freshmen:

Gianna Jordan 5’7 G: ESPN 4-star, No. 69 ranked played in Class of 2026

Amrbosia Cole 5’7 G: ESPN 4-star, No. 93 ranked played in Class of 2026

Natalia Jordan 5’8 G

Milania Jordan 5’10 G

Moriyah Douglas 6’4 F

Jayda Kearney 6’5 C Outgoing Transfers:

Julie Nekolna, Jr. 6-3 F: 2.6 min, 0.4 pts

Kalysta “Bird” Martin, So. 6-2 G: 5.6 min (7G), 0.7 pts Stay tuned for more roster updates as the Lady Raiders have more spots to fill over the coming weeks.

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