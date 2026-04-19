Texas Tech adds rising Wyoming transfer guard Damarion Dennis

Texas Tech has added another piece out of the transfer portal, securing a commitment from former Wyoming Cowboys guard Damarion Dennis, per On3’s Joe Tipton. Dennis, a 6-foot-1 guard, will have multiple years of eligibility remaining, and brings efficient scoring, and athleticism to the Red Raiders backcourt for the 2026-27 season.

Dennis is coming off a solid 2025–26 season at Wyoming where he played a key role in the Cowboys rotation, averaging 11.2 points per game, along with 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists, while shooting an efficient 52% from the field.

Red Raiders Add Efficient Guard with Upside

Before his time at Wyoming, Dennis began his career with the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders, where he gained early experience at the Division I level before transferring into the Mountain West. Dennis is a Graduate of Veterans Memorial High School in San Antonio, Texas, where he earned District MVP and All-League honors, while also leading his team to a pair of District Titles and a State Tournament appearance. He is the all-time leading scorer at Veterans Memorial High School as well.

Dennis appeared in 32 games this past season for Wyoming and proved to be a highly efficient scorer, finishing with a field goal percentage north of 50%. His interior efficiency was a major strength, finishing over 60% at the rim while posting a 58% mark on two-point attempts, reinforcing his reliability as a scorer throughout the season. He also showed solid touch from the perimeter, shooting 34% from three on 100 attempts, while converting at an impressive 86% from the free throw line, further highlighting his efficiency as a scorer.

Immediate Role with Room to Grow

Dennis showed a ton of growth through this past season, Starting from his 16-point performance against Colorado State on January 31st, he began to find another gear offensively late in the season. From that point forward, he scored 14 against San Diego State, 20 against Utah State, 21 at Colorado State, 17 against Fresno State, 16 at Boise State, 16 against Air Force, 18 against Nevada, 15 at San José State, 13 against UNLV in the Mountain West Tournament, and 17 against Wichita State in the NIT. Outside of Wyoming’s game versus Grand Canyon, he hit double figures in every game from January 31st through Wyoming’s final game this season.

That late-season surge is exactly what makes Dennis such an intriguing addition for Texas Tech heading into next year. As Dennis becomes more consistent as a perimeter shooter and continues to expand his playmaking ability, his ceiling will only rise. If his late-season momentum carries over into next year, Texas Tech may be getting a guard who is just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential, with the tools to become a key contributor in the Big 12.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.