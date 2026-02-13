Texas Tech adds top NFL defensive assistant Imarjaye Albury Sr.

Friday afternoon Texas Tech announced the hiring of Minnesota Vikings defensive line assistant Imarjaye Albury Sr as defensive line coach. Albury will replace previous Red Raider defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch, whose contract expired and was not renewed. The Vikings had one of the top defenses in the NFL this past season, ranking #3 out of 32 teams in total defense statistics.

Prior to the Vikings

Albury joined Minnesota in the 2020 season, prior to his time with the Vikings he spent time at Arkansas (2018-19), Ave Maria (Spring-2018), and Cortland State (2017). At Arkansas he served as a defensive graduate assistant under defensive coordinator John Chavis. He also served in various defensive line roles during his time at Ave Maria, and Cortland State as well. Prior to his coaching roles, Albury played at West Virginia and FIU as a defensive lineman.

Joey McGuire welcomes Albury Sr.

Shortly after the announcement was made on twitter, head coach Joey McGuire quote tweeted the intro post welcoming Imarjaye Albury Sr. to the coaching staff family. He also had this to say about the Red Raiders latest coaching addition per the release from Texas Tech;

“With our success this past season, we received significant interest in this position with Coach Albury really standing out early in the process for his experience at the NFL level and ability to develop players,” “He will be a great addition to our defensive staff room under Coach (Shiel) Wood. Most importantly, Coach Albury will be someone our players love playing for as he will develop them on-and-off the field.”

