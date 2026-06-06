Texas Tech adds versatile four-star defender Gideon Gash

Texas Tech has picked up its latest big fish in Detroit (MI) Catholic Central athlete Gideon Gash. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Gash can play almost every position on the football field but is expected to start off as a cornerback for the Red Raiders.

Gash is rated by Rivals as a 93-grade four-star recruit, the No. 61 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 3 athlete and the No. 3 player in Michigan.

He adds to a 2027 Texas Tech recruiting class currently ranked No. 4 nationally per the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.

He chose Texas Tech over a group of finalists that included Oklahoma, Alabama, Michigan, and Michigan State.

“I just see they were a super dominant defense this past year,” Gash previously said. “They just put David Bailey in the NFL, so you can see they’re developing players to the next level. And they have a plan for me. I think they’ll start me a corner and move me depending on my size, so they have a plan. Great campus, great school. It was really sweet being down there. You can see the coaches’ love and everything.”

As a junior, Gash recorded 19 receptions for 540 receiving yards and eight touchdowns offensively, while adding 230 kick return yards (one returned for a score) and 96 punt return yards. On defense, he pitched in with 74 tackles, three tackles for loss, an interception, nine passes defended, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

On the track, Gash set personal bests this spring in the 100 meters (10.82 seconds), 200 meters (22.02 seconds), 400 meters (52.12 seconds) and long jump (23 feet, 5 inches). He also competes in the 4×100 relay, the 4×200 relay, and the 4×400 relay.

If he signs with Texas Tech in December, he will become the second Detroit Catholic Central Shamrock to do so in the past two recruiting cycles, joining former four-star offensive lineman Danilo Guberinich.

Gash was the all-around MVP of the Polynesian Bowl Combine in March, recording a 40-yard dash of 4.35 seconds.

Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power gave the following evaluation of Gash:

“Gash is the epitome of an athlete prospect. He has the potential to play upwards of maybe five positions at the college level just with his combination of size and athleticism and breadth of skills. He is a big athlete at around 6’4 and plays receiver and corner for his high school team. He shows very good overall athleticism and just ability to make big plays. He’s a walk-down defender and really has outstanding cover skills for such a big prospect. We could see him potentially lining up as a safety, linebacker or corner on defense. He has the skill set to be a receiver or tied-in prospect on offense. He’s a true athlete in that sense and is hyper-versatile. It’s yet to be seen where he’ll end up positionally, but we’re very high on the overall football player. I’m looking forward to seeing how he continues to develop. We’ll be tracking his position projection closely, but there’s a bunch of upside. He’s a high-end, very versatile high school football player who has several pathways to success at the college level.”

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