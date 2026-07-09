Texas Tech announces 2026 Hall of Fame Class

Texas Tech announced its newest Hall of Fame class on Thursday afternoon. Eight Red Raider legends will be recognized in the 2026 class.

The 2026 class covers six sports, honoring standouts from track and field, football, baseball, soccer, softball and men’s basketball.

The 2026 Class:

Bradley Adkins – Olympic high jumper, Track and Field (2013-16)

– Olympic high jumper, Track and Field (2013-16) Hannah Carson – One of the best throwers in school history, Track and Field (2013-16)

– One of the best throwers in school history, Track and Field (2013-16) Joel Filani – Standout wide receiver during the early years of the Mike Leach Air Raid era, Football (2003-06)

– Standout wide receiver during the early years of the Mike Leach Air Raid era, Football (2003-06) Eric Gutierrez – One of the baseball program’s all-time greats, Baseball (2013-16)

– One of the baseball program’s all-time greats, Baseball (2013-16) Jaelene Hinkle – Two-time All-American, Soccer (2011-14)

– Two-time All-American, Soccer (2011-14) Ashley Parker – Four-time All-Big 12 selection, Softball (2004-07)

– Four-time All-Big 12 selection, Softball (2004-07) Louis Vasquez – Standout offensive lineman during the Leach Air Raid era, Football (2005-08)

– Standout offensive lineman during the Leach Air Raid era, Football (2005-08) Rayford Young – Fan-favorite and one of the best guards in program history, Men’s Basketball (1996-2000)

All eight members will be formally inducted on September 25 during a ceremony at the Overton Hotel/Conference Center. They will also be recognized during the Red Raiders September 26th football game against Sam Houston State.

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