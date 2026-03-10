Texas Tech announces new player numbers ahead of spring camp

Texas Tech opens spring football practices Tuesday. With that, it’s time for the Red Raiders to debut new numbers for the first time.

As expected, quarterback Brendan Sorsby will don the No. 2 jersey. He takes the reins from Behren Morton and assumes the same number he wore at Cincinnati. His defensive counterpart is EDGE Trey White, who also wore the same number at San Diego State.

Transfer WR Kenny Johnson and CB Davin Martin each have gone the path of the No. 4 jersey.

Safety Peyton Morgan, who is vying for one of the starting positions on defense, has been awarded the No. 3 jersey. He joins Coy Eakin as the other Texas Tech player to don the program’s marquee number. The No. 3 is given to the players who most represent “The Brand.” It is also a tribute to the late Luke Siegel, son of former Texas Tech tennis coach Tim Siegel.

Micah Hudson will again wear the No. 1 jersey, as he did his freshman year. When Hudson returned to Lubbock after a short spell at Texas A&M, the number had already been occupied by Reggie Virgil.

A.J. Holmes Jr., who earned On3 and PFF All-American honors in 2025, has switched his number to 10. He wore No. 33 last season.

4-star tight end Matt “Moose” Ludwig is the only freshman of the 2026 signing class to wear a single digit number. Ludwig will wear No. 5.

Here is the full list of players with new jersey numbers, whether they are a freshman, transfer or a returning player who made a switch:

S Mikal Harrison-Pilot – No. 0

DL Julien Laventure – No. 1

WR Micah Hudson – No. 1

QB Brendan Sorsby – No. 2

EDGE Trey White – No. 2

S Peyton Morgan – No. 3

WR Kenny Johnson – No. 4

CB Davin Martin – No. 4

TE Matt Ludwig – No. 5

S Oliver Miles III – No. 5

WR Jalen Jones – No. 6

EDGE Jamond Mathis – No. 8

WR Donte Lee – No. 9

LB Corey Platt Jr. – No. 9

DL A.J. Holmes Jr. – No. 10

LB Brock Golwas – No. 11

WR Malcolm Simmons – No. 11

CB Tarrion Grant – No. 12

QB Stephen Cannon – No. 12

WR Chase Campbell – No. 13

WR Bryson Jones – No. 14

LB Austin Romaine – No. 15

CB Noah Lewis – No. 17

QB Kirk Francis – No. 18

CB S’Vioarean Martin – No. 18

WR Michael Dever – No. 19

S Maddox Quiller – No. 23

S Donovan Webb – No. 25

S Aaron Bradshaw – No. 26

RB Ashton Rowden – No. 28

CB Luke Hamilton – No. 29

LB Cord Nolan – No. 31

RB Sawyer Wilkerson – No. 32

EDGE Ansel Nedore – No. 33

LB Adam Hill – No. 35

K Jacob Hand – No. 39

P Will Karoll – No. 49

OL Felix Ojo – No. 51

OL Jordan Church – No. 54

EDGE Amarie Fleming – No. 56

OL Jerald Mays – No. 56

OL Bryce Gilmore – No. 71

OL Jacob Crow – No. 76

WR Imari Jehiel – No. 84

TE Jett Carpenter – No. 85

DL Bryce Butler – No. 92

DL Mateen Ibirogba – No. 98

DL JoJo Johnson – No. 99

